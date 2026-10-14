Trump says 'massive' oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland
The United States, Denmark and Greenland signed an agreement aimed at ending tensions after Trump's repeated threats to take control of the strategically located and mineral-rich island
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US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that "massive" oil, gas and mineral exploration is getting ready to begin in Greenland.
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Trump did not share details about the exploration plans in Greenland but said, "there are experts that are saying that the amount of easily available oil is far greater than that of almost any land, anywhere in the world."
The United States, Denmark and Greenland last month signed an agreement, aimed at ending tensions after Trump's repeated threats to take control of the strategically located and mineral-rich island.
"Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defence will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived," Trump added in his post on Truth Social.
The deal signed between the US, Denmark and Greenland expands the US military's role in Greenland, paving the way for two new military bases and Trump's "Golden Dome" missile defence system, while reaffirming Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders' right to self-determination.
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Denmark says the agreement puts Arctic security under the watch of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the military defence alliance, rather than leaving it solely to the US and Denmark.
The deal follows months of pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has long said he wants the US to control Greenland and has at times refused to rule out military or economic force to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory.
The idea has been rejected by an overwhelming majority of Greenlanders, polling shows.
Trump's threats, which peaked in January, triggered a diplomatic crisis within Nato and pushed Denmark and Greenland into negotiations with Washington aimed at defusing the pressure.
During the Cold War, the US maintained 17 military installations and more than 10,000 personnel in Greenland. Today only Pituffik Space Base remains, with some 150 US military personnel.