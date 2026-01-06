Donald Trump has suggested a US takeover of Greenland could come sooner than many expected as he declared his administration wants to control the Danish territory “right now.”

But, speaking on Monday evening, President Trump suggested his latest comments are more than just posturing.

This has been met with widespread condemnation from the United States’ NATO allies, with Sir Keir Starmer telling LBC he “stands with Greenland and Denmark.”

Since launching a military intervention in Venezuela over the weekend, President Trump has doubled down on his calls for the US to control Greenland for “national security” purposes.

"We need Greenland for national security, and that includes Europe,

"You know I'm very loyal to Europe. We need it for national security, right now.

"I think that Greenland is very important for the national security of the United States, Europe, and other parts of the free world."

He added that while there is “no timeline” for US intervention, his intent is “very serious.”

Denmark has wholeheartedly dismissed US claims over Greenland, with the country’s PM saying: "It makes absolutely no sense to ⁠talk about the US needing to take over Greenland.”

"The US has no right to annex any of the three countries in ​the Danish Kingdom,” Mette Frederiksen added.

"I would therefore strongly urge the ‌US to stop the threats against a historically close ally and against another country and another people, who have very clearly ​said that they are not for sale."

It comes as former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has told LBC that if Donald Trump makes good on his plans to annex Greenland it could spell the end of NATO.