President Trump and Louisiana Governor Landry at the White House. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A fresh row has erupted over the future of Greenland after Donald Trump’s new special envoy for the country said he wants it to be “a part of the US.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The leaders of Denmark and Greenland have insisted that the US will not take over Greenland and demanded respect for their territorial integrity after President Donald Trump announced the appointment of a special envoy to Greenland. Mr Trump's announcement on Sunday that Louisiana governor Jeff Landry would be the US special envoy prompted a new flare-up of tensions over Washington's interest in the vast, semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, a Nato ally. Denmark's foreign minister said in comments to Danish broadcasters that he plans to summon the US ambassador. Read more: White House tells Denmark to 'calm down' after accusations of US influence operations in Greenland

Vice President JD Vance Visits US Military Base In Northern Greenland. Picture: Getty

"We have said it before. Now, we say it again," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Greenlandic counterpart, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said in a joint statement. "National borders and the sovereignty of states are rooted in international law. They are fundamental principles. "You cannot annex another country. Not even with an argument about international security."Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders and the US shall not take over Greenland," they added in the statement, emailed by Ms Frederiksen's office. "We expect respect for our joint territorial integrity." Mr Trump called repeatedly during his presidential transition and the early months of his second term for US jurisdiction over Greenland, and has not ruled out military force to take control of the mineral-rich, strategically located Arctic island. In March, vice president JD Vance visited a remote US military base in Greenland and accused Denmark of underinvesting there. The issue gradually drifted out of the headlines, but in August, Danish officials summoned the US ambassador following a report that at least three people with connections to Mr Trump had carried out covert influence operations in Greenland. On Sunday, Mr Trump announced Mr Landry's appointment as special envoy, saying that "Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World". Mr Landry wrote in a post on X that "it's an honour to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the US". Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a brief statement that "the appointment confirms the continued American interest in Greenland."

US President Donald Trump has branded European leaders "weak.". Picture: Getty