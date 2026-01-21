Speaking at the summit in Switzerland, the US president made his pitch to acquire the European territory, currently ruled by Denmark

By Frankie Elliott

Donald Trump has told world leaders he will not take Greenland by force but did call for “immediate negotiations” on acquiring it during his crunch speech in Davos.

Speaking at the summit in Switzerland, the US president made his pitch to acquire the Danish territory. Amid growing fears that he would use the US military to take over the island, Trump said: "We won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive force, we'd be unstoppable, but we won't do that."

He then issued a chilling warning to world leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) over his attempted Greenland takeover, telling them: "You can say yes, and we'll be very appreciative, or you can say no and we will remember." The American leader outlined that he wanted Greenland for "strategic national security and international security". The US already has the power to bring as many troops as it wants to Greenland under existing agreements with Denmark. It also has more than 100 military personnel permanently stationed at its Pituffik base in Greenland's north-west - a facility it has operated since World War Two. During his speech, which lasted more than an hour, Trump said that he had "tremendous respect" for the people of Greenland and Denmark, but added there was "no sign" of Denmark on the island. He also claimed that the Danes were spending less money than promised on Greenland. "It's the US alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it," he said. As Trump arrived in Switzerland, Sir Keir Starmer told MPs in London he would not "yield" to pressure from the US president on Greenland.

Starmer tells PMQs he will 'not yield' to Donald Trump over the future of Greenland. Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister, who will host Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Thursday in a show of solidarity, said: "I have made my position clear on our principles and values. "The first of those is that the future of Greenland is for the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone. "The second is that threats of tariffs to pressurise allies are completely wrong." Last night, Mr Trump was asked directly about his commitment to taking over Greenland following a lengthy speech at a White House press briefing to mark one year since his second inauguration. His speech came after he confirmed would add a 10 per cent tariff from eight European countries that oppose his plan to take over the Danish territory. During the press conference, Mr Trump was asked about his relationship with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. In response, he said he gets along with the pair but warned they must "straighten out" their countries. During Wednesday's speech, Trump took aim at Europe for "unchecked mass migration" and "turning their backs on prosperity". "I love Europe and I want to see Europe do good, but it's not heading in the right direction," the US President said from the lectern.