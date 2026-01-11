The President recently told Greenland 'we can do this the easy way or the hard way.'

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has reportedly ordered his top military commanders to draw up plans for the invasion of Greenland - despite resistance from his close allies.

According to reports, President Trump, emboldened by the US’ recent operation in Venezuela and pushed by advisor Stephen Miller, wants to quickly seize the island before Russia or China does the same. It comes after President Trump warned his NATO allies the United States will act on Greenland “whether they like it or not” as he told Denmark, “we can do this the easy way or the hard way.” These latest comments come following a week of mounting concern that the President could deploy US troops to achieve his aim of taking over Greenland, which he claims is vital for American national security. Read more: 'Help is on the way': Republican Senator says Iran's 'long nightmare is soon coming to a close'

President Trump . Picture: Getty

Any military action in Greenland could spell the end of NATO and would almost certainly place the UK at odds with Washington. Sources told the Mail on Sunday the President has asked the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to draw up an invasion plan - but is being advised against military action by some of his top advisors. A source told the outlet: “They have tried to distract Trump by talking about less controversial measures, such as intercepting Russian 'ghost' ships - a clandestine network of hundreds of vessels operated by Moscow to evade Western sanctions - or launching a strike on Iran.” Another source described a US invasion of Greenland as the “worst-case scenario” and said it would cause the “destruction of NATO from the inside.” It added: “Some European officials suspect this is the real aim of the hardline MAGA faction around Trump.

“Since Congress would not allow Trump to exit NATO, occupying Greenland could force the Europeans to abandon NATO. If Trump wants to end NATO, this might be the most convenient way to do it.” Speaking to oil bosses in the White House on Friday, the President said: "If we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour." He added: "So we’re going to be doing something with Greenland, either the nice way or the more difficult way."

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Picture: Alamy