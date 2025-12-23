US has to have Greenland for national security, says Trump
Both Denmark and Greenland have criticised the move, insisting the territory is not for sale
Donald Trump has insisted the United States needs Greenland in order to protect America’s national security.
The President has appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to the island - saying he'll "lead the charge" in advocating for the semi-autonomous part of Denmark to join the United States
Mr Trump wants the self-governing Danish territory to become part of the US.
He said: "Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our national security.
"We need Greenland for national security, not for minerals... If you take a look at Greenland, you look up and down the coast, you have Russian and Chinese ships all over the place.
"We need it for national security. We have to have it... Greenland is a big deal."
Governor Landry said that it was an honour to serve in a "volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the US".
Both Denmark and Greenland have criticised the move, insisting the territory is not for sale.
Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, has urged the US to "not take over" the territory with a reminder that no one can change borders by force.
He said in a statement on social media: "Greenland belongs to Greenlanders, and the U.S. should not take over Greenland.
"No one should be allowed to change national borders by force. Neither politically nor militarily."
Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said in a statement that there is "no reason for concern" and they are happy to work with the US as long as there is respect for their values.
He said: "Our future is decided by us. Greenland is our country.
"We have our own democracy, our own decisions, and a strong community that stands firm. Greenland belongs to the Greenlandic people, and territorial integrity must be respected.
"We are happy to cooperate with other countries, including the United States, but this must always take place with respect for us and for our values and wishes."
Mr Trump called repeatedly during his presidential transition and the early months of his second term for US jurisdiction over Greenland, and has not ruled out military force to take control of the mineral-rich, strategically located Arctic island.
In March, vice president JD Vance visited a remote US military base in Greenland and accused Denmark of underinvesting there.
The issue gradually drifted out of the headlines, but in August, Danish officials summoned the US ambassador following a report that at least three people with connections to Mr Trump had carried out covert influence operations in Greenland.