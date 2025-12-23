Both Denmark and Greenland have criticised the move, insisting the territory is not for sale

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks. Picture: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Donald Trump has insisted the United States needs Greenland in order to protect America’s national security.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Governor Landry said that it was an honour to serve in a "volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the US". Both Denmark and Greenland have criticised the move, insisting the territory is not for sale. Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, has urged the US to "not take over" the territory with a reminder that no one can change borders by force. He said in a statement on social media: "Greenland belongs to Greenlanders, and the U.S. should not take over Greenland. "No one should be allowed to change national borders by force. Neither politically nor militarily."

The Greenlandic national flag flies outside the Greenlandic Representation at Nordatlantens Brygge in Copenhagen, Denmark. Picture: Kristian Tuxen Ladegaard Berg/NurPhoto via Getty Images