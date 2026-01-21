The President had threatened to slap his European allies with 10% tariffs if they opposed his plans to take Greenland

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck and Henry Moore

Donald Trump has U-turned on plans to hit countries that oppose his takeover of Greenland with tariffs, as he announced a "framework" is in place for a deal.

In a post on social media, the president confirmed he had formed a framework for a future deal for the Danish territory during crunch talks with NATO's leadership. Mr Trump said the proposed deal would be “a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations”. The president had previously threatened to impose the tariffs “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increased to 25% from June 1, until a deal was agreed for the US purchase of Greenland. Read more: Starmer tells PMQs he will 'not yield' to Donald Trump over future of Greenland

Trump has announced a tarrif u-turn on TruthSocial. Picture: TruthSocial

In the post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said: “Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. “This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st. “Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress. “Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations. They will report directly to me. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Speaking to reporters after his post, Mr Trump said: "It's a deal everybody is happy with. "It's a long-term deal. It's the ultimate long-term deal, and I think it puts everybody in a really good position, especially as it pertains to security and minerals and anything else."

In his speech at the World Economic Forum, the US President earlier said he wanted “immediate negotiations” to “discuss the acquisition” of the mineral-rich Arctic island, claiming “this would not be a threat to Nato” but would instead “enhance” the alliance’s security. Appearing to rule out taking the territory with military intervention, Mr Trump told the gathering of political leaders and business chiefs in the Swiss Alps: “We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. “But I won’t do that. I don’t have to use force, I don’t want to use force, I won’t use force.” It comes after Sir Keir Starmer declared he would “not yield” in his stance over Greenland in the face of Mr Trump’s demands, and vowed to stand up to the White House occupant during Prime Minister’s Questions.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a reception for business leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF). Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister reiterated his position that “the future of Greenland is for the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone” and that “threats of tariffs to pressurise allies are completely wrong”. He said the Danish prime minister is coming to the UK on Thursday, adding: “I will not yield, Britain will not yield on our principles and values about the future of Greenland under threats of tariffs, and that is my clear position.” Mr Trump has long asserted Greenland is crucial for American national security, announcing plans for a so-called "Golden Dome" over the Arctic while in Davos on Wednesday. During a press briefing on Tuesday, Mr Trump was asked directly about his commitment to taking over Greenland. When pressed on how far he would go to take the territory, he said: "You'll see..." During the press conference, Mr Trump was asked about his relationship with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. In response, he said he gets along with the pair but warned they must "straighten out" their countries. Speaking from Davos on Wednesday, the US President blasted European leaders, branding the continent "unrecognisable." "I love Europe and I want to see Europe do good, but it's not heading in the right direction," he said. He added that European leaders "don't even understand what's happening and the ones that do understand, aren't doing anything about it".

Hitting out at Europe's approach to "unchecked mass migration" and reliance on what he called "dirty jobs," Trump insisted that "Europe is not heading in the right direction". The president also slammed the UK and Europe’s green energy policies, saying the US had managed to avoid the "Green New Scam" under his leadership, saying that green energy was the “greatest hoax in history.”