Trump’s trade war threats ‘completely wrong’, says Starmer in emergency speech over Greenland
Sir Keir Starmer has described the threat of tariffs from Donald Trump over Greenland as a "moment for the whole country to pull together" as he blasted the US President for his aggressive stance, in an emergency speech from Downing Street.
Speaking to the nation on Monday, Sir Keir said: "The UK and the US are close allies and close partners.
"That relationship matters profoundly, not just to our security but to the prosperity and the stability that people here depend upon.
"Under President Trump, as under previous presidents, we are determined to keep that relationship strong, constructive and focused on results."
He added: "Mature alliances are not about pretending differences don't exist. They are about addressing them directly, respectfully and with a focus on results.
"On Greenland, the right way to approach an issue of this seriousness is through calm discussion between allies."
He described the threat of new tariffs from Donald Trump over Greenland as a "moment for the whole country to pull together".
Speaking at the press conference, the Prime Minister continued: "A partnership does not mean abandoning principle. That is why it's important to be clear about who we stand with, what we stand for, and where our interests lie.
"This is a moment for the whole country to pull together, so I warmly welcome the support we've had with regards to Greenland and the proposed tariffs from the Leader of the Opposition (Kemi Badenoch). I thank her for her support.
"At moments like this, there will always be people who reach for the performative, who think an angry social media post or grandstanding is a substitute for hard work.
"That's an understandable instinct, but it's not effective. It never has been."
The UK does not need to "choose between the US and Europe", despite the threat of new trade tariffs from Donald Trump, Sir Keir Starmer insisted.
The Prime Minister was asked by reporters if the special relationship with the United States was now fractured.
He replied: "I don't think it's right for us to choose between the US and Europe. That's not a new position today. That's the position I've consistently held, as have previous governments.
"Because we are allies with our European partners and allies with the US, and the strength in being able to keep both those alliances has served us well over the last 80 years."