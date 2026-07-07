Trump's assertions that the US must acquire or control Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, sparked tensions between Washington and Copenhagen

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes US President Donald Trump, who is paying an official visit to Turkiye ahead of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Ankara on July 7, 2026. Picture: TUR Presidency / Murat Kula/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

President Donald Trump has repeated claims that Greenland should be controlled by the United States, not Denmark, as NATO leaders gathered for a summit in Turkey.

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes US President Donald Trump, who is paying an official visit to Turkiye ahead of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit. Picture: TUR Presidency / Murat Kula/Anadolu via Getty Images

"That's what hurt my relationship with NATO, because Greenland doesn't help Denmark. Denmark doesn't spend money to really help Greenland, but it's an important part for the United States, and it's surrounded by China ships and Russian ships, and that's not going to happen," he said. "They wouldn't go along with it, and with all the money we spend to help them with Russia." The renewed claims by Trump come after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Congress in June that Greenland is part of Denmark "for now". Mr Rubio was asked by Sarah McBride, from the House of Representatives' foreign affairs committee, whether he was "aware that Greenland is indeed part of Denmark" during questioning over President Donald Trump's remarks that the US should take control of Greenland. In January, the White House said Trump was considering how to acquire Greenland, including a potential use of the US military, setting off alarm bells among NATO allies in Europe, although talks have since been moved to a diplomatic track.

Trump has described Greenland, an island of 57,000 people, as strategically vital for countering Russia and China in the Arctic. The US currently has one active military base there, down from around 17 facilities in 1945. Mr Rubio was also asked whether the US "needs to own land within NATO to defend it". He told Ms McBride: "We are actually ‌involved in conversations with Greenland and Denmark on the use of Greenland for collective defence for all of us. It's a key part of missile defence, ⁠but we're involved in those talks ​right now. "I think we're in ​a good place on it now. "I think we'll have pretty good news at some point." Greenland's government has said that progress had been made in the high-stakes talks over the future of the territory amid US threats of annexation, adding that the giant island belongs to its people and will never be for sale.

Protesters with placards which read USA and ASU (Stop It in Greenlandic) as they demonstrate against the new American consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, on May 21, 2026. Picture: Oscar Scott Carl / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images