Donald Trump has called for an investigation into US economic growth figures, claiming without evidence that an estimate released before the midterm elections was deliberately wrong. Picture: Daniel Heuer/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has called for an investigation into US economic growth figures, claiming without evidence that an estimate released before the midterm elections was deliberately wrong.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Wednesday revised its annualised estimate of growth for the third quarter from 3.4% to 4.3%. The initial estimate was published on October 29, days before the November 3 elections in which Mr Trump's Republican Party suffered heavy losses. The President alleged on Truth Social that the earlier figures were "fake" and demanded an immediate investigation. "This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error," he wrote. He did not provide evidence for the allegation. Read More: Trump tells Putin to 'pull back' military aggression in Europe after backlash to calling Russian dictator his 'friend' Read More: Trump wishes Robert Pattinson luck as James Bond after checking actor's politics

The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Wednesday revised its annualised estimate of growth for the third quarter from 3.4% to 4.3%. Picture: Daniel Heuer/Getty