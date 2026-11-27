Trump calls for probe into revised growth figures after lower GDP was recorded before midterm elections
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Donald Trump has called for an investigation into US economic growth figures, claiming without evidence that an estimate released before the midterm elections was deliberately wrong.
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The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Wednesday revised its annualised estimate of growth for the third quarter from 3.4% to 4.3%.
The initial estimate was published on October 29, days before the November 3 elections in which Mr Trump's Republican Party suffered heavy losses.
The President alleged on Truth Social that the earlier figures were "fake" and demanded an immediate investigation.
"This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error," he wrote. He did not provide evidence for the allegation.
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The BEA did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday. It has previously said that early growth estimates can differ from later figures because complete data on inventories, trade and consumer spending on services is not yet available.
Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida later on Thursday, Mr Trump said he found it hard to accept that the initial estimate could have been almost a full percentage point lower.
He described a revision of that size as "unheard of in history".
But data published in an article co-authored by BEA director Vipin Arora indicates that quarterly growth estimates have been revised by nearly a full percentage point or more at least four times in the past 25 years.
The analysis found that figures released 90 days after an initial estimate differed from it by an average of 0.52 percentage points throughout this century.
Last year, Mr Trump fired a senior Labour Department official after accusing her without evidence of manipulating employment figures. The move raised concerns about the independence and quality of US economic data.