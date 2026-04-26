Everything we know about Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect arrested following the White House Correspondents' Gala shooting.

U.S. Secret Service agents surround President Donald Trump after a shooting incident outside the ballroom during the White House Correspondents Dinner. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Donald Trump and other senior officials were rushed to safety after gunshots rang out at the White House Correspondents' Dinner last night. Here's everything we know so far about the suspected shooter....

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Who is the suspected attacker? The "would-be assassin" has been named by US media as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen. Allen is reportedly from Torrance, California, located in the south-western suburbs of Los Angeles. LBC understands that Allen graduated from the highly regarded California Institute of Technology, after which he then worked as a tutor in Torrance. Officials have said he has no criminal record and was not on the radar of law enforcement. At a White House news conference after the incident, President Trump described the suspect as a "lone wolf whack job".

President Trump posted a photograph of the suspect on his Truth Social account. Picture: @realDonaldTrump

How did he get into the event? Police are still looking to gain more information into how Allen gained access to the event. Officers have said he was a guest at the Washington Hilton hotel, where the dinner was taking place - this would explain how he bypassed a police cordon shutting off the road to the public. Blurry CCTV footage posted online by President Trump shows a man, understood to be Allen, sprinting through the metal detectors of the checkpoint just outside the ballroom of Washington Hilton hotel. Officers are seen immediately racing toward him with their guns drawn.

Allen was carrying multiple weapons, including guns and knives, at the time of his arrest. Authorities have confirmed that one of the shots fired hit a uniformed officer who was wearing body armour. The US secret service agent is in hospital and receiving treatment for his injuries, which are not understood to be severe. Images are just emerging of the suspect moments after he was detained by law enforcement.

Why did he do it? Reports are emerging from American outlets claiming that the alleged gunman has told authorities he was targeting officials linked to US President Donald Trump. LBC has not independently confirmed this. Official statements from police say the motive for the attack currently remains unclear.

What next? Allen is receiving hospital treatment following the incident. He is not believed to have been shot. FBI agents in combat gear have been pictured swarming a Torrance neighbourhood, with images emerging of them leaving a home believed to be linked to the alleged shooter. Allen's hotel room has also been secured. Authorities have announced that Allen will be formally charged on Monday. Jeanine Pirro, US attorney for Washington, says the suspect is facing two counts for using firearm during crime of violence and assault on federal officers using dangerous weapon.

FBI officers leave the scene after responding to an address connected to Cole Tomas Allen, the shooting suspect at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Picture: Alamy