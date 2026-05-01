Mr Trump has praised the King but was "less complimentary" about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Mr Trump has praised the King but was "less complimentary" about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

President Donald Trump has praised the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales while taking a swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan, saying of the Duchess: “Boy, what she’s done to that guy.”

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The US President made the remarks to the late Queen’s biographer, Robert Hardman, during a White House meeting to mark the first US edition of a new book on Elizabeth II. According to Hardman, Mr Trump said of the King's recent state visit: “We’ve done a good job with the King, right?” before adding: “He’s a great guy, he really is.” The US President also reportedly spoke warmly about the Prince and Princess of Wales, describing William as “a great guy” and saying: “He’ll be a good King, won’t he?” But Mr Trump was "less complimentary" about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to the biographer. Asked whether Harry could one day make a return to the royal fold, he is said to have replied: “Too many things, I guess. That wife of his. Boy, what she’s done to that guy.” Read more: Trump vows to drop all tariffs on Scottish whisky as King and Queen’s wave goodbye to US after state visit Read more: Donald Trump calls for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired in latest broadside warning 'it better be soon'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Man O'War Steps next to the Sydney Opera House, during their visit to Australia. Picture: Getty

He also appeared to suggest Meghan had been overshadowed within the Royal Family, saying: “I guess she got blocked out by William’s wife,” before praising the Princess of Wales and her public handling of illness. Mr Trump said of Kate: “She’s so great. She was sick, people said crazy things about her and she was so brave.” During the conversation, the President also pointed to a portrait of Elizabeth II by Basia Hamilton, saying a copy of the painting was hanging at Mar-a-Lago. "It's a beautiful picture, isn't it?"

Donald Trump praised the new book on his Truth Social. Picture: Truth Social