'Boy, that wife of his': Trump gushes over King as he hits out at Harry and Meghan detailing 'what she's done to that guy'
Mr Trump has praised the King but was "less complimentary" about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
President Donald Trump has praised the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales while taking a swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan, saying of the Duchess: “Boy, what she’s done to that guy.”
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The US President made the remarks to the late Queen’s biographer, Robert Hardman, during a White House meeting to mark the first US edition of a new book on Elizabeth II.
According to Hardman, Mr Trump said of the King's recent state visit: “We’ve done a good job with the King, right?” before adding: “He’s a great guy, he really is.”
The US President also reportedly spoke warmly about the Prince and Princess of Wales, describing William as “a great guy” and saying: “He’ll be a good King, won’t he?”
But Mr Trump was "less complimentary" about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to the biographer.
Asked whether Harry could one day make a return to the royal fold, he is said to have replied: “Too many things, I guess. That wife of his. Boy, what she’s done to that guy.”
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He also appeared to suggest Meghan had been overshadowed within the Royal Family, saying: “I guess she got blocked out by William’s wife,” before praising the Princess of Wales and her public handling of illness.
Mr Trump said of Kate: “She’s so great. She was sick, people said crazy things about her and she was so brave.”
During the conversation, the President also pointed to a portrait of Elizabeth II by Basia Hamilton, saying a copy of the painting was hanging at Mar-a-Lago.
"It's a beautiful picture, isn't it?"
Charles and Camilla’s four-day state visit to the US ended on Thursday with an overwhelmingly positive response from President Donald Trump, who even lifted tariffs on Scottish whisky.
In a message posted to social media, the couple said: “Farewell and thank you for the warmth of your welcome and the kind support you gave us throughout our first visit to the US as King and Queen, in this, your special anniversary year.
“We leave a piece of our (heart emoji) behind and take a little of yours back home with us. Until the next time… God Bless America.”
Mr Trump said it was Charles and Camilla’s intervention that prompted the decision to lift the tariffs on Scottish whisky, announced soon after they said their goodbyes at the end of their state visit.
Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, said “distillers can breathe a little easier” following the move.