The securing of more than 65 billion barrels comes almost nine months after the US military captured then-President Nicolas Maduro

By Katy Dartford

Donald Trump has said the US has entered into an unprecedented agreement with Venezuela to take control of a fifth of the country's oil reserves.

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The US president provided few details about the agreement, saying only that the US had secured majority control of more than 65 billion barrels of Venezuela's proven oil reserves through a partnership with private business. The South American nation's leader welcomed the agreement, saying it would boost the economy and government revenue. The new deal would represent a dramatic expansion of the US role in Venezuela's oil industry as the Trump administration seeks to revive the country's production and secure more crude for US refineries. Read More: Flooding death toll tops 600 as UK rapid response team heads to Nepal Read More: Trump's helicopter loses communication with air traffic control for second time in a month

Oil platforms and pumpjacks at Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela. Picture: REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Venezuela holds the world's largest proven oil reserves but produces only about 1.25 million barrels per day, far below its potential after years of underinvestment, mismanagement and sanctions. "At my direction, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, working closely with Highly Respected Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, and, through a partnership with private business, have secured majority US control of more than 65 BILLION BARRELS of proven Oil Reserves in Venezuela, at no cost to the American Taxpayer," Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social. The announcement followed weeks of US-Venezuelan negotiations over a deal that would give American companies long-term access to a group of Venezuelan oilfields and guarantee the resulting crude supply to the United States. Venezuelan officials are preparing to sign agreements next week granting new oil exploration and production rights to a number of companies, particularly US firms. Sources said that a lease model was under consideration, with fields potentially auctioned to US producers, but the arrangement could face legal and constitutional challenges in Venezuela, where the state retains control over core oil industry activities. Mr Trump did not disclose the structure of the agreement, the fields or companies involved or how the United States would exercise majority control over the reserves; however, the list is thought to include fields in the Orinoco Belt and Lake Maracaibo regions. Mr Rubio described the agreement as a win for both countries, saying on X that it would secure stable, low-cost oil for the United States and help lower gasoline prices.

Mr Trump provided few details about the agreement, saying only that the US had secured majority control of more than 65 billion barrels of Venezuela's proven oil reserves. Picture: Alamy