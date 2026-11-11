Trump hails 'huge victory' as judge rules $10 billion defamation lawsuit against BBC 'can proceed'
The broadcaster sought to dismiss the defamation lawsuit over the Panorama edit
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A US judge has ruled that Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation case against the BBC can go ahead after the broadcaster sought to dismiss it.
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Florida-based Federal Judge Jeffrey Kuntz said on Tuesday night that the US President's claim can proceed in relation to the broadcaster's Panorama edit, which linked together two different sections of his January 6 speech.
However, the judge saw fit to dismiss a second claim by the US President under the state's unfair trade practices law.
Trump's lawsuit accuses the broadcaster of "intentionally, maliciously and deceptively doctoring" the Capitol speech delivered in Washington on 6 January 2021.
Taking to Truth Social following the verdict, Trump branded the judge's ruling a "huge victory" and the judge's decision a "powerful ruling".
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In response, a BBC spokesperson said: "We are surprised by this decision but respect the Court's authority and note the case will now proceed to the next stage."
Judge Kuntz deemed Trump's defamation case against the BBC strong enough to continue - despite the broadcaster insisting the documentary was not available to viewers in the US.
"Whether President Trump can prove these claims and establish he sustained damages at summary judgment or trial is left for another day," Judge Kuntz wrote on Tuesday.
It comes as Donald Trump insisted there is "positive momentum" towards ending the US and Israel's war with Iran.
In a post on Truth Social, the US president said America remained "locked and loaded" but suggested further military action now appeared quite unlikely".
Mr Trump's post came as he conducted a press conference at the White House on the same issue, where he told reporters that US military action against Iran did not seem necessary "at this point".