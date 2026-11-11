A US judge has ruled that Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation case against the BBC can go ahead after the broadcaster sought to dismiss it.

Florida-based Federal Judge Jeffrey Kuntz said on Tuesday night that the US President's claim can proceed in relation to the broadcaster's Panorama edit, which linked together two different sections of his January 6 speech.

However, the judge saw fit to dismiss a second claim by the US President under the state's unfair trade practices law.

Trump's lawsuit accuses the broadcaster of "intentionally, maliciously and deceptively doctoring" the Capitol speech delivered in Washington on 6 January 2021.

Taking to Truth Social following the verdict, Trump branded the judge's ruling a "huge victory" and the judge's decision a "powerful ruling".

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