The US President previously revealed that he would 'probably hit Iran hard' again after ceasefire collapse

Trump praised US efforts in Iran at the NATO Ankara Summit. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

President Trump has claimed that the Iran War is a 'tremendous military success' after announcing that the US would strike the country following a collapse in the ceasefire.

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President Trump gave the comments alongside Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent. Picture: Getty

In a particularly barbed moment, he criticised the UK's response to the war. Speaking of the Starmer administration, he remarked: "They wanted to stay on the sidelines," which he claimed was not in the spirit of Winston Churchill." This comes after increasing press scrutiny over the relationship between Sir Keir Starmer and President Trump throughout the conflict, which prompted the former prime minister to insist he "always got on" with Trump despite repeated attacks. Discussing the Iran War, he covered nuclear weapons, oil prices and military combat in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump claimed that the UK's approach to the Iran War was not 'in the spirit of Winston Churchill'. Picture: Getty

He announced that the US had 'denuclearised Iran' under his presidency, telling the summit: "They're not gonna have a nuclear weapon." He claimed that anyone who intended to go near the country's underground nuclear material will "get blown up" and that the US will eventually "take it". He went on to list the reported successes of the war, claiming: "The oil prices are lower than they were when they started, 159 ships are gone, their radar is gone." "It's a tremendous success," he insisted. He did not indicate plans to restart a full-scale conflict, adding: "Anything that happens is going to be over very quickly."