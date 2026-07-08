Trump hails Iran war a 'tremendous success' after warning ceasefire was 'over'
The US President previously revealed that he would 'probably hit Iran hard' again after ceasefire collapse
President Trump has claimed that the Iran War is a 'tremendous military success' after announcing that the US would strike the country following a collapse in the ceasefire.
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The US President made the comments at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, and after saying he would 'give the country a little warning' before the potential strikes.
He gave the address alongside members of his cabinet including Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent.
Speaking at the European summit, Trump discussed European support for the US conflict in the gulf.
He told reporters: "Spain has been very bad, Italy has been good. Almost all the countries have been good, they just had a bad moment."
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In a particularly barbed moment, he criticised the UK's response to the war.
Speaking of the Starmer administration, he remarked: "They wanted to stay on the sidelines," which he claimed was not in the spirit of Winston Churchill."
This comes after increasing press scrutiny over the relationship between Sir Keir Starmer and President Trump throughout the conflict, which prompted the former prime minister to insist he "always got on" with Trump despite repeated attacks.
Discussing the Iran War, he covered nuclear weapons, oil prices and military combat in the Strait of Hormuz.
He announced that the US had 'denuclearised Iran' under his presidency, telling the summit: "They're not gonna have a nuclear weapon."
He claimed that anyone who intended to go near the country's underground nuclear material will "get blown up" and that the US will eventually "take it".
He went on to list the reported successes of the war, claiming: "The oil prices are lower than they were when they started, 159 ships are gone, their radar is gone."
"It's a tremendous success," he insisted.
He did not indicate plans to restart a full-scale conflict, adding: "Anything that happens is going to be over very quickly."
He said as a result of the conflict, other nations "respect us as a country again", claiming that this was not the case two years ago.
"NATO laughed at us" he said. "They don't laugh anymore."
Despite the president's historically isolationist approach to international relations, he praised the spirit of collaboration present at the Turkey-based summit.
"If there’s one word that comes out of today, it’s unification" he said, before going on to claim that "every one" of NATO's member countries "loved" the US.