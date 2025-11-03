US President Donald Trump sits next to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) during a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump hosted a Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party over the weekend as millions of Americans went without food benefits because of the ongoing government shutdown.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The shutdown is poised to become the longest ever this week as the impasse between Democrats and Republicans drags into a new month. Millions of people in America could lose food aid benefits, health care subsidies are set to expire and there are few real talks between the parties over how to resolve the matter. As the government shutdown rumbled on, Mr Trump hosted a Halloween Party for his close allies. Read more: 'Tragic situation': Donald Trump feels 'badly' for royal family amid Andrew fallout

President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach. Picture: Getty

The lavish Mar-a-Lago festivities took place hours before the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which supports 42 million Americans, was cut. Pictures from the 1920s-themed party show some of the world’s richest people dressed in Gilded Age outfits. Its theme was described as “a little party never killed anybody” according to the White House, a reference to the 2013 film adaptation of the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel. Among attendees were Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, their husbands, Jared Kushner and Michael Boulos and Australia’s richest person Gina Rinehart. The Great Gatsby, long celebrated by critics, is generally seen as a critique of the wealth and excess of 1920s America.

Dancers walk through an event hall at US President Donald Trump's residence of Mar-a-Lago during a Halloween party in Palm Beach. Picture: Getty

This irony was not lost on a number of high-profile democrats, who wasted no time slamming Mr Trump for hosting the party while millions lost their benefits. Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin shared pictures of the party and wrote: "Last night, Trump made it even clearer that he doesn’t give a damn about anyone but himself and his wealthy friends.” The White House dismissed criticism, with spokesperson Anna Kelly saying: "These Democrats are full of it." "President Trump has consistently called on them to do the right thing and reopen the government, which they could do at any time.” Following his party, Mr Trump sat down with 60 Minutes, where he suggested the government shutdown could continue for the foreseeable future. He confirmed he will only negotiate the return of SNAP when the government is reopened.

Guests attend a Halloween party at US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty