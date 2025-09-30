Donald Trump has said Hamas has “three to four days” to respond to his 20-point peace plan for Gaza.

Hamas negotiators are said to be reviewing Mr Trump’s plan for peace in Gaza “in good faith”.

It comes after Mr Netanyahu warned last night that if Hamas rejects the plan or if they “supposedly accept it and then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself."

Mr Trump then warned that he would "let Israel go and do what they have to do" if Hamas rejects the plan.

He added that there is "not much" room for negotiation and demanded the return of the remaining hostages and "good behaviour" from the proscribed terror group.

"We're just waiting for Hamas," Mr Trump said today.

The US President’s plan was unveiled during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night.

Representatives of the terror group are currently reviewing the deal after being presented with the terms by Qatar’s prime minister and Egypt’s intelligence chief, AP reports.

Mr Trump’s plan states that, if both sides agree, there will be an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to “the agreed upon line”, and the release of all the hostages, followed by the release of Palestinian prisoners and a surge of aid into Gaza.

Gaza will then be temporarily governed by a transitional committee of qualified Palestinian and international experts, with oversight from a new international transitional body, referred to as the “Board of Peace”.

The “Board of Peace” will be chaired by Mr Trump, working alongside other international leaders, including former UK prime minister Sir Tony Blair.

This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority has undergone sufficient reform that it can take over.

Mr Trump told reporters after his meeting with Mr Netanyahu: “One of the people that wants to be on board is the UK former prime minister Tony Blair – good man, very good man.”

Sir Tony, who took the UK into the Iraq War in 2003, served as Middle East envoy for the quartet of international powers – the US, the EU, Russia and the UN – after leaving office.

Recently, he has been part of high-level planning talks with the US and other parties about the future of Gaza.

Responding to Monday’s announcement, Sir Tony said Mr Trump’s plan is “bold and intelligent” and offers “the best chance” of ending the war.

He thanked the US President for his willingness to chair the “Board of Peace”, labelling it a “huge signal of support and confidence in the future of Gaza”.

Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the proposal, adding he was “grateful for President Trump’s leadership”.

The British prime minister said: “We strongly support his efforts to end the fighting, release the hostages and ensure the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza. This is our top priority and should happen immediately.

“We call on all sides to come together and to work with the US administration to finalise this agreement and bring it into reality.”

He continued: “Hamas should now agree to the plan and end the misery, by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages.

“Together with our partners, we will continue work to build consensus to put into place a permanent ceasefire.

“We are all committed to a collective effort to end the war in Gaza and deliver a sustainable peace, where Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side in safety and security.”