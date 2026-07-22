The decision can still be appealed by Trump's legal case

Donald Trump must divulge financial records from his businesses. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has been told he must hand over financial records from his multiple businesses as part of his $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC.

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President Trump previously dropped part of the lawsuit. Picture: Alamy

Judge Enjoliqué Lett ordered Trump to provide evidence to prove his claim his businesses suffered financial loss due to the edit. The case is focused on the procedure known as discovery which allows the two sides to provide internal or other records that could form evidence. Lawyers for the broadcaster said it had produced some 87,000 pages of documents, whereas they said Trump's side had released a "sham production" of only 735 pages. This was said to be made up of news stories and other material "pulled from the internet". Last week, it emerged the president dropped part of his lawsuit by dismissing the defamation allegations he made against BBC Studios Distribution Limited and BBC Studios Productions Limited.