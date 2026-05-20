On the morning of 6th May as American and Iranian negotiators were exchanging drafts of a memorandum of understanding intended to end the war, President Trump posted a message on Truth Social.

"If they don't agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before." Previous American presidents could not have written that sentence and credibly meant it. This one can, and the difference explains the logic underpinning how this war is being fought and how it might end.

The diplomatic scramble that has characterised the war in Iran over the past few days — a one-page memorandum floating between negotiators amid renewed missiles and drones deployed across the Gulf — is being reported in Europe as just the latest instalment of Washington's haphazard approach to ending the conflict. Think tanks have already begun picking apart the proposed deal: the unfreezing of assets, the future of Hormuz, the all-important question of uranium enrichment. There is, however, an analytical hole that remains almost entirely overlooked in British and European commentary, without which the negotiations look chaotic and unstructured. When properly understood, a far more calculated - though no more comforting - doctrine can be seen at play.

The Pottery Barn Rule: you break it, you own it. Coined by Secretary of State Colin Powell before the 2003 invasion of Iraq, this simple logic dominated US foreign policy for two decades. It bound military action to post-conflict responsibility regardless of cost or consequence, constrained the range of permissible destruction, and incentivised winning populations' hearts and minds. Military action was always deployed in the context of a political solution. Whatever its failures in practice, it operated as a gravitational force—an assumption so embedded in America’s perceptions of itself that the rule shaped the strategic calculus of Republican and Democratic administrations alike.

The current administration has not modified that rule. It has rejected it outright. Outside the Washington think tank bubble, almost no one has noticed. Within it, the argument has been articulated with considerable intellectual seriousness. America, the thinking goes, was invited into Iraq and Afghanistan, misled by factions vying for a Stars-and-Stripes fast track to power, and ultimately left to clean up other people's catastrophes at extraordinary cost in blood and treasure. The Pottery Barn analogy was a guilt-trip dressed up as strategic logic; a mechanism that distorted the calculus of intervention by making the cost of action visible while rendering the cost of inaction invisible. Why should a country that did not cause the problem be structurally obligated to fix it?

The Iran negotiations look altogether different through this lens. The proposed memorandum of understanding — Iran committing to an enrichment moratorium, the US lifting sanctions and releasing frozen assets, both sides easing restrictions on Hormuz transit — has been presented in British coverage as haggling: Trump's familiar move of pushing an aggressive opening position and watching it morph into managed de-escalation.

What it actually represents is Washington negotiating from a position it has never previously occupied, and one which analysts who have spent too long outside DC have therefore failed to recognise: the United States carries no structural obligation to leave Iran functional at the end of the process.

When Trump set successive deadlines earlier this year, warning he would strike Iranian energy infrastructure and bridges if an agreement was not reached, going as far as threatening that “a whole civilisation will die”, European capitals largely dismissed it as the bluster of a president struggling to negotiate from a weak position. It was not. It was the logical expression of a foreign policy that has deliberately shed the obligation to rebuild what it destroys.

A president operating under the Pottery Barn Rule cannot credibly threaten to reduce a country to rubble, because the threat contains its own deterrent — he would have to pay to put it back together. A president who has explicitly freed himself from that constraint can issue the same threat and mean it in a way his predecessors structurally could not.

This is what Washington means when serious analysts reach for language about Iran that sounds, to British ears, like hyperbole. The phrase 'ending a civilisation' is not melodrama. It is a precise description of what becomes theoretically permissible once the doctrine of post-conflict responsibility has been removed from the equation. The Pottery Barn Rule was, among other things, a ceiling on presidential ambition in wartime. Without it, the ceiling rises, and the range of outcomes the current administration is willing to contemplate expands accordingly.

None of this means catastrophe is inevitable or even likely. Negotiations continue, and a workable, if limited, peace framework remains plausible where the interests of both parties overlap. But the terms on which Washington is willing to deal — and the terms on which it is prepared to walk away — are being consistently misread on this side of the Atlantic.

The default assumption here is that American foreign policy remains, however crudely, anchored to the liberal-internationalist obligations that have governed it since 1991. It does not.

The administration that struck Iranian nuclear sites in February did not do so expecting to spend the following decade managing Iran's reconstruction, drawn into the forever wars that plagued its predecessors. That expectation has been altogether removed from the architecture.

What replaced it is a form of leverage that previous administrations could not credibly deploy, precisely because their own doctrine made it too costly to exercise.

Trump is happy to break without buying.

Tehran is being made to understand that. It remains to be seen whether anyone in London or Brussels will.