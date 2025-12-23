Former President Clinton featured in the Epstein documents that were released by the Department of Justice last week.

Trump 'hated' to see Bill Clinton photos in Epstein files. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has revealed he "hated" to see Bill Clinton's photos released in the Epstein Files.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Former US President Clinton featured in the Epstein documents that were released by the Department of Justice last week. The DoJ was legally obligated to make all files related to the investigation into the disgraced paedophile financier public following the passing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. In his first engagement in front of the media since the release, President Trump was asked about Clinton's appearance in several photos. "I think it's terrible," Mr Trump said, adding: "I like Bill Clinton... and I hate to see photos come out of him." Read more: Lawmakers threaten Pam Bondi with impeachment over limited release of Epstein files Read more: Trump image pulled as 13 items vanish from Epstein files website amid Democrat outcry

The DoJ was legally obligated to make all files related to the investigation public. Picture: DoJ

He continued: "I've always gotten along with Bill Clinton. I've been nice to him, he's been nice to me. I hate to see photos come out of him, but this is what the Democrats, mostly Democrats and a couple of bad Republicans, are asking for. "So they are giving photos of me to. Everybody was friendly with this guy [Epstein], either friendly or not friendly. "He was all over Palm Beach and other places... and Bill Clinton was a friend of his, but everybody was." He added: "Bill Clinton's a big boy. He can handle it, but you probably have pictures being exposed of other people that innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago."

Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein pictured in new files. Picture: DoJ

Clinton and Maxwell swimming. Picture: DoJ

Clinton features in a number of photos within the released documents, including one where he is in a hot tub and another where he appears to be swimming with Ghislaine Maxwell. One image shows a portrait of Bill Clinton wearing Monica Lewinsky's infamous blue dress by Petrina Ryan-Kleid. The existence of the portrait is known and it was reportedly hung in Epstein's home. Clinton has previously said he wishes he never met Epstein. Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide. Being pictured or named in these documents does not imply they are responsible for any wrongdoing or illegal activity.

US releases thousands of Epstein investigation files under transparency law deadline. Picture: Getty