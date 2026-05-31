The US President should lose weight, his White House doctor said.

US President Donald Trump turns 80 next month. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

Donald Trump's doctor has said he has the "body of [a] 65-year-old" and is in "excellent health" but admitted the US President should lose weight and exercise more.

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A memo released on Friday detailed the results of the medical check-up. It comes after speculation over into the wellbeing of the President - who turns 80 next month - with medical experts and critics questioning the memo's 'excellent health' claim, citing cognitive concerns as well as swelling and bruising. However, Sean Barbabella, Trump's personal doctor and US navy captain said, “President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function." He was declared “fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State”. Read more: Oil falls amid hopes for Trump peace deal backing Read more: Trump declares himself in 'perfect' health after physical exam amid months of public scrutiny

Trump is the oldest US president to be inaugurated at 79. Picture: Getty

The MAGA leader is on three medications: aspirin for “cardiac prevention” and two designated to control cholesterol. Since his last medical exam, in April 2025, Trump has gained 14lb (equivalent to a stone or 6.5kg) to reach 238lbs. Despite this weight gain, the report emphasised Trump's improved cholesterol levels, a perfect cognitive test score, and a demanding daily schedule as evidence of his fitness. He was given advice on diet and increased physical activity to help weight loss. The memo added that Trump still suffered from “slight lower leg swelling” and “benign” hand bruising because of excessive hand-shaking.

Last year, Trump appeared with heavy makeup on his hands, appearing to cover a large purple bruise. Picture: Getty