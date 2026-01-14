A worker at the Ford factory in Michigan was suspended after heckling Donald Trump with a cry of ‘paedophile protector’ during a visit there on Tuesday.

The footage also shows Mr Trump giving the middle finger to the individual, as he looks down at them from the elevated walkway.

Videos circulating on social media show the US president swearing at the factory worker in Michigan on Tuesday.

UPDATE: 🇺🇸:The worker who heckled President Trump during his visit to a Ford plant in Michigan has been named as TJ Sabula, an employee of the United Auto Workers. Source:The Washington Post. Sabula said he yelled pedophile protector in protest of the administration’s… pic.twitter.com/WvFKatnaQu

According to the Washington Post, the factory employee - a 40-year-old line worker named TJ Sabula - had made reference to Mr Trump's relationship with the billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, calling him a "paedophile protector".

He told the paper he had "no regrets" about the heckle, which led to him being suspended from his post.

“I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity. And today I think I did that,” he said.

Mr Trump has consistently denied any involvement or knowledge about Epstein's sex trafficking operation.

The president has said he cut off the relationship before the financier was accused of abuse.

Defending Mr Trump's action, the White House said in a statement: "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the president gave an appropriate and unambiguous response."

Speaking to the Washington Post, Mr Sabula said: "As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever.

"I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity. And today I think I did that."

A Ford spokesman added: "One of our core values is respect and we don’t condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities. When that happens, we have a process to deal with it but we don’t get into specific personnel matters."