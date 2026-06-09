It was not immediately clear whether the Apache was shot down by Iranian fire

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One prior to departure from John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York, on June 9, 2026. Picture: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Two US pilots whose helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz "are fine", US President Donald Trump has said.

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It was not immediately clear whether the Apache was shot down by Iranian fire, experienced mechanical failure or encountered some other problem, the report said. Asked if he knew what brought the helicopter down, Trump said they would issue a report later on Tuesday. "The pilots are fine," Trump said, speaking on the runway at John F. Kennedy International Airport before returning to Washington, D.C. "Nobody injured." The incident happened a day after Iran and Israel said they had halted attacks on each other following an appeal from Trump, though Tehran warned it would resume hostilities if Israel continued to hit Hezbollah in Lebanon. Read more: Trump 'does not think Israel and Iran will reignite war' amid peace talks stalemate Read more: Don’t ban social media for under-16s, White House tells UK as Trump weighs in on British politics again

Israeli settlers use a tractor to haul away a large section of a downed Iranian missile toward their farm on June 8, 2026 on the outskirts of Jericho. Picture: Erik Marmor/Getty Images

The White House, US Department of State, and the US Central Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the matter. The resumption of the tenuous ceasefire comes as Washington tries to reach an agreement with Tehran to end their more than three-month-old war. Trump also told reporters he could have "an idea" for an Iran deal within a few days, without elaborating. The Republican president, struggling with record low approval ratings ahead of November midterm elections, has often hinted at an imminent deal with Tehran, but none has yet eventuated. The weekend saw the most direct confrontation between Iran and Israel since a ceasefire in April. Tehran had fired missiles towards Israeli territory late on Sunday, calling the strikes retaliation for attacks on the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia on the outskirts of Beirut. Israel then hit Iranian air defence systems and a petrochemical plant that it said was used to produce ballistic missiles.

A pro-government supporter waves a giant Iranian national flag during a nightly rally in northern Tehran, Iran, on June 8, 2026. Picture: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it retaliated with a strike aimed at a similar Israeli plant in the city of Haifa. No deaths were reported by authorities on either side. US and Israeli officials said Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday. In an interview with Axios, Trump said he warned Netanyahu that if the Israeli leader went back to war with Iran, he might find himself fighting alone. "I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon,'" Trump said. An Israeli military official said Israel was prepared to continue operations for "as long as it takes", while Iranian officials struck a similarly defiant tone. A military source quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency said Tehran was ready for a prolonged conflict and could renew strikes against US interests in the region.

A projectile streaks through the sky over central Israel during an Iranian missile attack, Sunday, June 7, 2026. Picture: AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg