Donald Trump wants to build a helipad at the White House to stop his powerful new presidential helicopter from burning the grass outside.

Currently, the best alternative mustered up has seen Marine One touching down on three small round planks placed on the grass as it lands.

This issue has plagued Sikorsky Aircraft, the chopper’s manufacturer and its parent company for years, with the firms and the Marines failing to come up with a viable solution to the burnt grass.

But the VH-92A model has sparked concern due to its exhaust vents which blast heat downwards, scorching the lawn in test runs.

American leaders have for years used a VH-3D Sea King for shorter trips, while the US Marine Corps has been using the newer VH-92A Patriot since 2024.

The US president has reportedly been discussing a design to facilitate the Marine One amid concern that a new model will burn through the grass at the White House’s South Lawn.

While Trump has flown on the newer model for trips outside the capital, an older model that the Pentagon is attempting to retire is needed to take the president from the South Lawn to other spots further afield.

Only once the aircraft is able operate for all presidential missions cam the Marine Corps retire its fleet of ageing VH-3D helicopters.

Now, Trump is hoping to bypass the issue altogether by installing a brand new helipad on the grounds of the White House, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

A helipad for the VH-92A could also be built at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida, the outlet reports.

“President Trump has continued to make improvements at the White House and all around DC to benefit future presidents and Americans,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle told reporters when asked about the helicopter pad plans.

It comes amid several other projects at the White House the US president is trying to steamroll through.

The East Wing of the White House, which was constructed in 1902, was demolished in October to make way for a multi-million dollar ballroom. Since then, the proposed blueprint has expanded from a ballroom with a capacity of 500 people to a space that can fit 1,350 guests.

The White House has said the project was expected to cost $400m and was being funded entirely by private donors.

But Trump fumed last month when a US judge halted construction of the above ground portion of the project.The President is also facing a lawsuit brought in December by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which is seeking to stop plans for the East Wing ballroom.

Also last month, the White House revealed new renderings for a 250ft (76m) arch dubbed 'Arc de Trump' which Trump wants built in Washington DC.

Under the plans, it will be located near Arlington National Cemetery and stand at a towering height of 250ft, making it the tallest triumphal arch on the globe.