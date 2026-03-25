The White House has threatened to “unleash hell” on Iran after the regime rejected Donald Trump's ceasefire plan and launched further attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The White House has threatened to “unleash hell” on Iran after the regime rejected Donald Trump's ceasefire plan and launched further attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries.

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The warning came from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who said the US president “wants peace” but would ensure Iran was “hit harder than they have ever been hit before” if it refused to accept defeat. Leavitt claimed Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks had fallen by roughly 90 per cent and said the US was “systematically dismantling” Iran’s defence industrial base. She also said several 5,000lb bombs had been dropped over the weekend on underground Iranian facilities used to store missiles and weapons. Her comments came as Iran rejected an American proposal to pause the conflict, insisting it would end the war only on its own terms. Read more: Risk of repeat of riots if UK unable to tackle hostile foreign state interference from Russia, China & Iran, ministers warned Read more: US ‘negotiating with itself’, claims Iran after Trump 'proposes 15-point peace plan'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt takes questions during a news briefing on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Getty

Iranian state television's English-language broadcaster, Press TV, quoted an anonymous official as saying Iran rejected America's ceasefire proposal. Press TV's report came after Pakistan transmitted the proposal to Iran. "Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met," Press TV quoted the official as saying. The official added that Tehran will continue its "heavy blows" across the Middle East. Two officials from Pakistan, which delivered the plan to Iran, described the 15-point proposal broadly, saying it addressed sanctions relief, a rollback of Iran's nuclear programme, limits on missiles, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil is shipped. Meanwhile, Israel has launched fresh airstrikes on Tehran and Washington deployed paratroopers and additional Marines to the region.

Iran's domestically built missiles are displayed in a permanent exhibition at a recreational area in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. Picture: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

An Egyptian official involved in the mediation efforts added that the proposal includes restrictions on Iran's support for armed groups. Some of those points were nonstarters in negotiations before the war: Iran has said it will not discuss its ballistic missile programme or its support of regional militias, which it views as key to its security. And its ability to control passage through the Strait of Hormuz represents one of its biggest strategic advantages. Iran's attacks on regional energy infrastructure and its restrictions on the strait have sent oil prices skyrocketing and rocked world markets over fears of a global energy crisis, in turn putting pressure on the US to find a way to end the chokehold and calm markets. At least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division will be sent to the Middle East in the coming days, three people with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press. The paratroopers are trained to jump into hostile or contested areas to secure key territory and airfields. The Pentagon is also in the process of sending about 5,000 more Marines, trained in amphibious assaults, and thousands of sailors to the region.

A bulk carrier sits anchored at Sultan Qaboos Port on March 23, 2026 in Muscat, Oman. Picture: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

The 15-point plan now in Iranian hands is "a comprehensive deal" to reach a ceasefire, according to the Egyptian official. Mediators are pushing for possible in-person talks between the Iranians and the Americans, perhaps as soon as Friday in Pakistan, the Egyptian and Pakistani officials said. Speaking on Tuesday at the White House, President Donald Trump said the US is "in negotiations right now" and that the participants included special envoy Steve Witkoff, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, secretary of state Marco Rubio and vice president JD Vance. He has not said who from Iran they are in contact with. "We have a number of people doing it," Mr Trump said. "And the other side, I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal." Iran's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which commands both the regular military and the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, dismissed the idea of talks. Iranian leaders have repeatedly denied they are happening, while acknowledging that the foreign minister is in contact with various countries but not the US or Israel. "Our first and last word has been the same from day one, and it will stay that way - someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you," Lt Col Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for the headquarters, said in a video statement on state television. "Not now, not ever."

Iranian Red Crescent emergency workers use a bulldozer to clear rubble from a residential building that was hit in an earlier U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday,. Picture: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Israeli officials, who have been advocating for Mr Trump to continue the war against Iran, were surprised by the submission of a ceasefire plan, according to a person who was briefed on the contours of the proposal and also confirmed it had been submitted. Any talks between the US and Iran would face monumental challenges. It is not clear who in Iran's government has the authority to negotiate or would be willing to, as Israel has vowed to continue killing the country's leaders. Iran remains highly suspicious of the United States, which twice under the Trump administration has attacked during high-level diplomatic talks, including with the February 28 strikes that started the current war. "We have a very catastrophic experience with US diplomacy," Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told India Today on Tuesday. UN secretary general Antonio Guterres criticised the various factions of the ongoing conflict, saying the fighting "has broken past limits even leaders thought imaginable". He urged the US and Israel to end the war with Iran and called on Tehran to stop attacking Gulf countries, saying "this has gone too far". The Israeli military announced new wide-scale attacks on Iran early on Wednesday, targeting government infrastructure, and witnesses reported airstrikes in the northwestern city of Qazvin. Missile alert sirens sounded multiple times in Israel as Iran launched its own attacks. Iran also kept up the pressure on its Gulf Arab neighbours, and Saudi Arabia's defence ministry said it had destroyed at least eight drones in the kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province, and missile alert sirens sounded in Bahrain.

A man rides on a motorbike in front of the aftermath of an IDF strike in the area of Dahiye on March 25, 2026 in Beirut, Lebanon. Picture: Adri Salido/Getty Images