Donald Trump has said he believes he will have the “honour of taking Cuba”, after ranting to reporters that he had the right to do “anything” he wanted with the country on Monday.

Speaking at an executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office on Monday, Mr Trump referred to the island nation as a "weakened state", indicating that the country was next on his list of adversaries after confronting Iran.

His comments came as senior figures in his administration have repeatedly stressed that the war with Iran will end very soon.

When asked about Cuba by a reporter on Monday, Mr Trump responded: “I think Cuba sees the end. You know, all my life I’ve been hearing about the United States and Cuba, when will the United States do it?

“I do believe I’ll have the honour of taking Cuba – that’s a big honour.

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