'I can do anything I want with it': Trump says he'll have the 'honour' of taking a 'very weakened' Cuba
The president has indicated Cuba will be next on his list of adversaries to confront after Iran
Donald Trump has said he believes he will have the “honour of taking Cuba”, after ranting to reporters that he had the right to do “anything” he wanted with the country on Monday.
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Speaking at an executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office on Monday, Mr Trump referred to the island nation as a "weakened state", indicating that the country was next on his list of adversaries after confronting Iran.
His comments came as senior figures in his administration have repeatedly stressed that the war with Iran will end very soon.
When asked about Cuba by a reporter on Monday, Mr Trump responded: “I think Cuba sees the end. You know, all my life I’ve been hearing about the United States and Cuba, when will the United States do it?
“I do believe I’ll have the honour of taking Cuba – that’s a big honour.
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“Taking Cuba in some form, yeah. I mean, whether I free it, take it – I can do anything I want with it, if you want to know the truth?"
The US president went on to describe Cuba as a "very weakened nation right now" as the nation reported an island-wide blackout on Monday.
There have been blackouts throughout the country due to a lack of power after critical oil shipments from Venezuela were halted when the US arrested the leader of Venezuela.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that no petroleum shipments have arrived on the island in the past three months, which he blamed on a US energy blockade.
The comments come after Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday: "Cuba also wants to make a deal, and I think we will pretty soon either make a deal or do whatever we have to do.
"We're talking to Cuba, but we're going to do Iran before Cuba."
It follows suggestions from Mr Trump earlier this month that Cuba may be the target of a "friendly takeover" before adding it "may not be a friendly takeover".