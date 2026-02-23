Trump vows to send 'great hospital boat' to Greenland to 'take care of the sick'
Denmark's military has said its Arctic command forces evacuated a crew member of a US submarine off the coast of Greenland on Saturday
President Donald Trump has vowed to send a "great hospital boat" to Greenland after a crewmember of a US submarine had to be evacuated for "urgent medical treatment".
Denmark's military has said its Arctic command forces evacuated a crew member of a US submarine off the coast of Greenland on Saturday.
The Danish Joint Arctic Command said the crew member was evacuated some seven nautical miles (eight miles) off Nuuk - the capital of the vast, ice-covered territory - and transferred to a hospital in the city.
The crew member was retrieved by a Danish Seahawk helicopter that had been deployed on an inspection ship.
Also late on Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy a hospital ship to the Danish autonomous territory of Greenland, alleging that many people there are sick and not receiving care - prompting a defence of Denmark's healthcare system from Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
"Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It's on the way!!!" Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to his special envoy for Greenland.
The historically strong bilateral ties after the Second World War between Nato allies Denmark and the United States have come under severe strain in recent months as Mr Trump ratcheted up talk of a possible US takeover of the mineral-rich and strategically located Arctic island.
Ms Frederiksen defended Denmark's healthcare system on Sunday, writing that she was "happy to live in a country where there is free and equal access to health for all. Where it's not insurances and wealth that determine whether you get proper treatment".
"You have the same approach in Greenland," she said, before adding: "Happy Sunday to you all" in front of a blushing, smiling emoji.