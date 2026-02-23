President Donald Trump has vowed to send a "great hospital boat" to Greenland after a crewmember of a US submarine had to be evacuated for "urgent medical treatment".

Denmark's military has said its Arctic command forces evacuated a crew member of a US submarine off the coast of Greenland on Saturday.

The Danish Joint Arctic Command said the crew member was evacuated some seven nautical miles (eight miles) off Nuuk - the capital of the vast, ice-covered territory - and transferred to a hospital in the city.

The crew member was retrieved by a Danish Seahawk helicopter that had been deployed on an inspection ship.

Also late on Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy a hospital ship to the Danish autonomous territory of Greenland, alleging that many people there are sick and not receiving care - prompting a defence of Denmark's healthcare system from Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

