Trump says 'great hospital boat' is 'on way' to Greenland, despite Denmark's objections
Denmark has called the move unnecessary, saying the population of Greenland already "receives the healthcare it needs".
President Donald Trump has said a "great hospital boat" is "on the way" to Greenland - despite Denmark saying there is no need for US intervention.
Speaking at Saturday's dinner for Republican governors at the White House, the US President said he is sending a boat to "take care of the many people who are sick" in Greenland.
Mr Trump confirmed the news on social media, writing: "Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It's on the way!!!"
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry reposted the message on X, thanking the president for his work.
Greenland, a semi-autonomous region of Denmark, has a universal public healthcare system - meaning access to healthcare is free.
Responding to the announcement, Denmark has said Greenland does not need medical assistance from other countries.
"The Greenlandic population receives the healthcare it needs," said the country’s defence minister, Troels Lund Poulsen.
"They receive it either in Greenland or, if they require specialised treatment, they receive it in Denmark. So it’s not as if there’s a need for a special healthcare initiative in Greenland."
Mr Trump's post came just hours after Denmark's Joint Arctic Command said it had evacuated a crew member from a US submarine off of the coast of Greenland, stating the person needed medical treatment.
The Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, defended Denmark’s healthcare system, writing on social media that she was “happy to live in a country where there is free and equal access to health for all".
She added that she was pleased Greenland's system did not rely on medical insurance and wealth to "determine whether you get proper treatment" - a comment appearing to throw shade towards the American healthcare structure.
Earlier in February, Greenlandic local government signed an agreement with Copenhagen to improve the treatment of Greenlandic patients in Danish hospitals.
There are currently five regional hospitals in Greenland, with the Nuuk hospital serving patients from all over the territory.
The White House and Mr Landry's office have not made any further comment on the situation, and it remains unclear if help was actually requested from any Greenlanders.
The US Navy has two hospital ships, the Mercy and the Comfort, which support forces on deployments and provide disaster and humanitarian relief.
It is unclear which, if either, ship are on their way to Greenland.
The announcement follows previous suggestions by the President that he would take the Arctic island by force, citing "national security" concerns and sparking concern across Europe.
He has since backed down on threats to seize it following talks with NATO secretary general Mark Rutte in January, where Trump announced "the framework of a future deal" on Greenland and its security.
Denmark's defence minister said he is not currently aware of the hospital ship’s possible arrival.