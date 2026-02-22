President Donald Trump has said a "great hospital boat" is "on the way" to Greenland - despite Denmark saying there is no need for US intervention.

Speaking at Saturday's dinner for Republican governors at the White House, the US President said he is sending a boat to "take care of the many people who are sick" in Greenland.

Mr Trump confirmed the news on social media, writing: "Working with ‌the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a ​great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care ​of there. It's on the way!!!"

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry reposted the message on X, thanking the president for his work.

Greenland, a semi-autonomous region of Denmark, has a universal public healthcare system - meaning access to healthcare is free.

Responding to the announcement, Denmark has said Greenland does not need medical assistance from other countries.

"The Greenlandic population receives the healthcare it needs," said the country’s defence minister, Troels Lund Poulsen.

"They receive it either in Greenland or, if they require specialised treatment, they receive it in Denmark. So it’s not as if there’s a need for a special healthcare initiative in Greenland."

