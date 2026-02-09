The US president launched a verbal attack after the Team USA Olympic halfpipe skier said he’s “not the biggest fan” of what's happening in America right now

Hunter Hess of Team USA has been slammed by Trump. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has branded a Team USA Winter Olympics skier a "real loser" after the athlete spoke out against "everything that’s going on in the US."

The president launched a verbal attack on Hunter Hess after the Team USA Olympic halfpipe skier said he's "not the biggest fan" of what's happening in America. "It's a little hard. There's obviously a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren't," the 27-year-old athlete told Reuters. "Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the U.S." He added that he wanted to represent "all the things I believe are good about the US" instead. Hitting back, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: "U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn't represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics.

A swathe of US athletes have hit out at President Trump. Picture: Getty

"If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Hess is not the only US Olympian to criticise Trump’s government. Skier Chris Lillis directly hit out at the administration’s tough immigration crackdown and ICE’s actions after two protesters were fatally shot in Minnesota. He said: “A lot of times, athletes are hesitant to talk about political views and how we feel about things. I feel heartbroken about what’s happening in the United States,” Lillis said.“I’m pretty sure you’re referencing ICE and some of the protests and things like that,” “I think that as a country, we need to focus on respecting everybody’s rights and making sure that we’re treating our citizens as well as anybody, with love and respect.”

Skier Christopher Lillis has also hit out at Trump. Picture: Getty