Donald Trump asked the people of Minnesota to let the "ICE patriots do their job" - as Obama brands moment a 'wake-up call'

'I don't like it': Trump fails to back ICE agents following Alex Pretti shooting as Minneapolis issued with ultimatum. Picture: Alamy / Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has failed to back ICE agents involved in the fatal shooting of Minneapolis nurse Alex Pretti, insisting: 'I don't like any shooting'.

The US President appeared to question the incident when asked about the fatal confrontation on Sunday night, which saw Border Patrol agents shoot the nurse ten times in the space of five seconds. Alex Pretti, 37, was shot dead on Saturday, which marked the second killing of an anti-ICE protester in the city of Minneapolis in the space of a month. It comes amid suggestions that Trump could be considering the withdrawal of ICE agents from Minnesota amid rising tensions and widespread public outcry, with thousands taking to the city's streets in sub-zero temperatures over the weekend to denounce their presence. It comes despite an ultimatum issued by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem "I don't like any shooting. I don't like it," Trump said. "But I don't like it when somebody goes into a protest and he's got a very powerful, fully-loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also. That doesn't play good either." Senior US officials defended the fatal shooting in the wake of the attack - as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were both seen to condone the shooting, with the former US President branding it a "wake-up call". Read more: US officials defend fatal ICE shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis - as Barack Obama insists tragedy is a 'wake-up call' Read more: Family of Alex Pretti shot by federal agents in Minneapolis blast claims he was 'carrying a gun' as 'sickening lies'

Federal agents try to clear the demonstrators near a hotel, using tear gas during a noise demonstration protest in response to federal immigration enforcement operations in the city Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Following the shooting, Mr Pretti's devastated parents blasted the suggestion that their son posed a threat to the officers as "sickening lies." But senior officials have continued to defend the shooting, with Gregory Bovino, Border Patrol commander-at-large, alleging the ICU nurse "impeded' a law enforcement operation. It comes as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was seen to back ICE agents in the wake of the attack, insisting Mr Pretti approached Border Patrol agents with a handgun and “violently resisted” when officers tried to disarm him. Her version of events stands in stark contrast to eye-witness accounts and video footage, which appear to show Mr Pretti helping a woman thrown to the ground by agents, before being pepper sprayed, pistol whipped and shot. The footage also shows Mr Pretti armed only with a mobile phone in the moments before his death.

ICU nurse Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents on Saturday. Picture: AP

Local officials have said that he had a permit to carry a gun. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said America was at an "inflection point" as he repeated calls for US President Donald Trump to remove federal immigration agents. However, the Homeland Security Secretary instead insisted the state should hand over voter registration records - among a list of other demands, in return for ICE agents' withdrawal. Recent hours have seen her face growing calls to resign, after eight more Democrats backed an impeachment resolution. “IMPEACH KRISTI NOEM,” the Democratic Party said on X on Sunday. It comes amid suggestions that the image of the gun reportedly carried by Pretti - and used by the Homeland Security Secretary in her address, was a stock image that had been published on a Reddit thread days before the fatal shooting.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a news conference at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters, Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Taking to Truth Social late on Sunday, the US President once against criticised Minnesota's Democrat Governor Tim Waltz, hitting out at his leadership and ordering him to cooperate. He called on "Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and EVERY Democrat Governor and Mayor in the United States of America to formally cooperate with the Trump Administration".

Taking to Truth Social late on Sunday, the US President once against criticised Minnesota's Democrat Governor Tim Waltz, hitting out at his leadership and ordering him to cooperate. Picture: Truth Social

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Mr Bovino said: "The victims are border patrol agents. Law enforcement doesn't assault anyone." Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also accused Pretti of assaulting the agents, rioting and obstructing them. She told Fox News: "We do know that he came to that scene and impeded a law enforcement operation, which is against federal law. "It's a felony. When he did that, interacting with those agents, when they tried to get him to disengage, he became aggressive and resisted them." However, videos from the scene appeared to showed Pretti holding a phone in his hand, not a gun.

People gather near the scene. Picture: Alamy

Another clip shows him attempting to stand between federal agents and a person one of them has just shoved to the floor. Obama called the shooting a "heartbreaking tragedy" and warned that "many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault." He said it was a "wake-up call to every American," and added: "Federal law enforcement and immigration agents have a tough job. "But Americans expect them to carry out their duties in a lawful, accountable way, and to work with, rather than against, state and local officials to ensure public safety." But firing back at Obama's statement, a White House spokesperson said that "of course Barack Hussein Obama would try and exploit this moment to sow more division". President Trump also posted on Truth Social post, where he said "EVERY Democrat Governor and Mayor" in the US should comply with the administration's crackdown on illegal immigration "rather than resist and stoke the flames of Division, Chaos, and Violence."

Former U.S. President Barack Obama said the shooting was a "wake-up call.". Picture: Alamy

Releasing a short statement on Sunday, the White House described the ICE agents as "heroes" who are "removing dangerous criminal illegals off our streets to protect American families." The statement added: "Meanwhile, Minnesota’s local leadership repeatedly chooses politics over the safety of law-abiding Americans." Trump said: "The Mayor and Governor are inciting insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric...LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! "12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. "If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!"

A statement from the family read: "The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. "He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper sprayed. "Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man." The The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce released a joint letter on Sunday, calling for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and for state, local, and federal officials to work together to find real solutions." The letter, signed by 60 CEOs of Minnesota-based companies stated: "The business community in Minnesota prides itself in providing leadership and solving problems to ensure a strong and vibrant state. The recent challenges facing our state have created widespread disruption and tragic loss of life. "For the past several weeks, representatives of Minnesota’s business community have been working every day behind the scenes with federal, state and local officials to advance real solutions. These efforts have included close communication with the Governor, the White House, the Vice President and local mayors.

