The US justice department has released some of the so-called Epstein files, including personal photographs, flight logs and his contact book

Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

A photo of Donald Trump was one of several items for the Epstein files which was removed from the Justice Department website on Saturday, the deputy attorney general has said.

An image of framed photos was removed from the DOJ website and later reappeared. Picture: US Department of Justice

The photo had disappeared from the website without explanation, a decision which was questioned by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. They asked Attorney General Pam Bondi on social media: "What else is being covered up?" In response, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said the image of Trump was flagged by the Southern District of New York "for potential further action to protect victims". "After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction," the DOJ added. The image was made available again via a link on the website early on Sunday, but the other files are yet to return to the site. Blanche said the photo removal had "nothing to do with President Trump". "There are dozens of photos of President Trump already released to the public seeing him with Mr Epstein," he said. "So the absurdity of us pulling down a photo, a single photo, because President Trump was in it is laughable."

Todd Blanche confirmed that 13 files from the thousands released on Friday relating to the late sex offender had been removed after concerns were raised by victims. Picture: Getty

The deputy attorney general said that some files had been removed because a judge in New York "has ordered us to listen to any victim or victims' rights group if they have concerns". Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and has not been accused of any crimes by Epstein's victims. There is no suggestion that these pictures imply any wrongdoing. The developments come as victims of Epstein say they have been left “shocked and disappointed” by the decision to redact vast swathes of the documents released regarding the infamous paedophile. The US Justice Department was legally obligated to make all files related to the investigation into Epstein public by midnight on Friday following the passing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. However, massive amounts of the documents have been redacted, with names, faces and details seemingly removed en masse. It has also been alleged a number of the files were removed from the internet just hours after being set live. The DoJ said the files were removed over an "abundance of caution." Jennifer Freeman, a lawyer representing a number of the victims, slammed the Trump administration for the way it has released the files. Read more: Michael Jackson, Richard Branson, Mick Jagger and Kevin Spacey among those pictured in latest Epstein file drop Read more: New Epstein files include chilling images of Lolita quotes scrawled on female's body

A participant holds a banner that reads 'Release the files now' during the press conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Picture: Getty

Business mogul Richard Branson was pictured with Jeffrey Epstein in an undated photo from the latest file release. Picture: US Justice Department

“It's not just the victims, it's also the victims' families because it affects not just that person, but everyone they deal with their loved ones, the people that they come in contact with, their ability to function in society,” she said. “So it affected thousands of lives.” Marina Lacerda, a Brazilian-born survivor of Epstein’s abuse, described the release as a "a slap in our faces". "We were all excited yesterday before the files came out," she said. "And when they did come out, we were just in shock, and we see that there is nothing there that is transparent. So it's very sad, it's very disappointing." Another survivor, Ashley Rubright, told Sky News that the partial release feels like a “cover-up.” Some of the most famous men in the world feature in the files, including former Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson. However, it is important to note that simply featuring in these documents does not imply any wrongdoing. Democrats have echoed calls by survivors for more transparency. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said of the redactions: "Simply releasing a mountain of blacked out pages violates the spirit of transparency and the letter of the law."

Bill Clinton in a hot tub. Picture: DoJ

Democrat Representative Ro Khanna, co-author of the bill that forced the publication of the files to begin with, said today's release "does not comply" with the law. "It was an incomplete release with too many redactions,” he added. "What we are seeing is not transparency; this is not what the law passed," Representative Robert Garcia, the leading Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said.

Former US President Bill Clinton pictured swimming alongside two women, one of which appears to be Ghislaine Maxwell. The other is redacted. Picture: US Justice Department

Celebrity acquaintances A number of celebrities and politicians are pictured within the documents, such as former US president Bill Clinton, late singer Michael Jackson, British singer Mick Jagger and billionaire Richard Branson. Clinton features in a number of photos within the released documents, including one where he is in a hot tub. One image shows a portrait of Bill Clinton wearing Monica Lewinsky's infamous blue dress by Petrina Ryan-Kleid. The existence of the portrait is known and it was reportedly hung in Epstein's home. Clinton has previously said he wishes he never met Epstein. It is important to note that being pictured or named in these documents does not imply they are responsible for any wrongdoing or illegal activity.

Michael Jackson pictured alongside former US President Bill Clinton. Picture: US Justice Department

Ghislaine Maxwell There are also a number of unseen images of Epstein and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 by a federal jury of sex trafficking for helping recruit some of Epstein's underage victims and participating in some of the abuse. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Epstein and Maxwell. Picture: DoJ

Personal documents Also included in the latest release is a number of documents and papers. A complaint document from the newly released files alleges that the Epstein threatened to burn a photographer's house down. The photographer claimed that Epstein stole photos she took for her 12-year-old and 16-year-old sisters and "sold the pictures to potential buyers". Epstein allegedly requested the photographer take pictures of young girls at swimming pools, then threatened to burn her house down if she told anyone.

A photographer accused Epstein of threatening to burn her house down. Picture: DoJ

One of the files shows a long list titled "masseuses" and has 254 entries - all of which have been redacted. Another document appears to show pages from some sort of masseuse guide book. One of the chapter titles is: "The lover's Touch: Massage and Intimacy." The next chapter is titled: "Have Hands, Will Travel: Doing Massage for a Living." Among the thousands of files released is Epstein's 'contact book'. There are 95 pages of the book, and all personal details other than the contact's name are redacted. However, the very last page is handwritten and notes "important" email addresses. One of the people named is Jean-Luc Brunel, and it says: “‘Scout’ for young females.”

Handwritten contacts. Picture: DoJ

Redacted list in Epstein files. Picture: DoJ

Andrew and Fergie The former Duke and Duchess of York both feature in the files. One picture shows Andrew laying across a number of women, who have had their identities redacted. The former Duke was banished from the monarchy and demoted to a commoner by his brother, the King, because of his "serious lapses of judgment" over his association with Epstein. Andrew, who was stripped of his Prince and Duke of York titles in October, denies any wrongdoing. There is no suggestion that there appearance in these documents means they are responsible for any wrongdoing.