US President Donald Trump speaks with the press as he meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Donald Trump had claimed India has offered to drop all levies on US imports after he imposed a steep 50% tariff on Indian goods, calling the relationship between the two nations a ‘totally one-sided disaster’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after steep US tariffs on a range of Indian products took effect last week, threatening a serious blow to India's overseas trade in its largest export market. President Donald Trump had initially announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods but earlier this month he signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff due to India's purchases of Russian oil, bringing the combined tariffs imposed by the US on its ally to 50%. The Indian government estimates the tariffs will impact 48.2 billion dollars (£35.8 billion) worth of exports. Read more: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani severely injured in car crash after 'helping domestic violence victim' Read more: Cooper announces shakeup to ‘unfair’ asylum system after Labour pledges to close migrant hotels ‘for good’

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump hold a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Admonishing India for its relationship with Russia again in a social media post on Monday, the US president has claimed New Delhi is offering to drop all tariffs on US goods. “What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest ‘client,’ but we sell them very little,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India. It has been a totally one sided disaster!” he added. “Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the U.S. They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!” The Indian government is yet to comment on the claims, and Trump has made some unfounded or misrepresentative claims about other countries offering the US generous economic concessions in the past. Officials have warned the new 50% duty could make Indian shipments to the US commercially unviable, triggering job losses and slower economic growth.

Congress activists burn an effigy of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Picture: Getty

India-US trade relations have expanded in recent years as the US attempts to strengthen ties with Asian nations to counter Chinese influence in the region. But the diplomatic ties remain vulnerable to disputes over market access and domestic political pressures. The high tariffs imposed by Trump have led to protests across India, as activists have been pictured burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump. India is one of the fastest-growing major global economies and it may face a slowdown as a result. Estimates by New Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative suggest labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, leather goods, food and cars will be hit hardest. "The new tariff regime is a strategic shock that threatens to wipe out India's long-established presence in the US, causing unemployment in export-driven hubs and weakening its role in the industrial value chain," said Ajay Srivastava, the think tank's founder and a former Indian trade official. The US has for now exempted some sectors such as pharmaceuticals and electronic goods from additional tariffs, bringing some relief for India as its exposure in these sectors is significant. Puran Dawar, a leather footwear exporter in northern India's Agra city, said the industry would take a substantial hit in the near term unless domestic demand strengthens and other overseas markets buy more Indian goods. "This is an absolute shock," said Mr Dawar, whose business with the US has grown in recent years, and whose clients include major fashion retailer Zara.

Students from Gurukul School of Art carry a poster of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump outside their school. Picture: Getty