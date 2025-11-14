Donald Trump has called on the Attorney General to investigate any links between Bill Clinton and disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Former President Clinton was among a list of names Mr Trump said he would put forward to Attorney General Pam Bondi to probe.

Also included are some of his perceived political opponents, which came days after Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released e-mails alleging Mr Trump "knew about the girls" who Epstein had abused.

He wrote on Truth Social: "Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him."

"This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats," Trump wrote on Friday.

Read more: The Week in Pictures: A nation remembers, and the BBC’s continuing clash with Trump

Read more: Donald Trump's granddaughter finishes last after nightmare start to pro golf debut