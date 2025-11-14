Trump calls for investigation into Bill Clinton's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein
The President said he would be asking for the Government to look into Epstein's "involvement and relationship" with a host of names
Donald Trump has called on the Attorney General to investigate any links between Bill Clinton and disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Former President Clinton was among a list of names Mr Trump said he would put forward to Attorney General Pam Bondi to probe.
Also included are some of his perceived political opponents, which came days after Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released e-mails alleging Mr Trump "knew about the girls" who Epstein had abused.
He wrote on Truth Social: "Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him."
"This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats," Trump wrote on Friday.
He added: "Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘Island.’ Stay tuned!!!"
Trump and Epstein were friends during the 1990s and the 2000s, but the president has claimed he broke off ties before Epstein's 2008 conviction and has consistently denied knowing about the late financier’s abuse and sex trafficking of underage girls.
Trump has long insisted he did not "have the privilege" of visiting Epstein's notorious island.
He has however been plagued by the Epstein files after his administration came under fire for claiming the client list of the notorious sex trafficker and paedophile "doesn’t exist."
The public, and large swathes of Trump’s supporter base, have been demanding answers about the disgraced financier's child sex trafficking ring and the list, which allegedly contains the names of Epstein’s associates.
Epstein was found dead by suicide in his Manhattan cell in 2019, shortly after his arrest on sex trafficking charges.
CNN says it has reached out to the Department of Justice and the names included for comment.