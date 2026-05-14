John Bolton quoted Winston Churchill during a conversation with Tonight on Andrew Marr

John Bolton told Tonight with Andrew Marr that Donald Trump wants out of the Iran war. Picture: LBC

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump desperately "wants out" of the "problem" that is the Iran war, his former national security adviser has told LBC.

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President Donald Trump speaks during a state dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: Alamy

"He wants out of this problem, [but] he didn't think it through. I could spend a long time telling you what I think he's done wrong on it, but it's very clear he wants to end it. "On the other hand, he also knows if he makes a bad deal or declares victory on a premise that's laughably untrue, like it doesn't matter who controls the straight or four moves, he can't do that either. "So he's caught between two very hard choices and I think he's very frustrated at the moment. I don't think he has a plan." After Washington offered a proposal aimed at ‌reopening negotiations, Iran proposed its own peace plan to which Trump at the end of last week, claimed he didn't finish reading and called it a "piece of garbage". In the plans, Tehran called for compensation for war damage and emphasised sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

People enjoy the beach as a vessel is seen waiting to cross the Strait of Hormuz in the Arabian Sea. Picture: Alamy

The shipping lane, which is a major route for oil and gas supplies, has effectively been closed as a result of the conflict and stand-off, sending energy prices soaring and hammering the global economy. But Mr Bolton, who eventually fell out with Trump over foreign policy, claimed the US could still force a reopening of the strait without conceding a victory to Iran. He continued: "I don't agree with the proposition that we can't open the strait. I think we can and I think we should. "I think it's important not to allow Iran to get this victory without cost and I think if we could open the strait, keep the blockade on Iran, but open the strait for Arab oil to come out.

'There's been the TACO trade, and now there's NACHO...'

@AmbJohnBolton explains how Trump's ambiguity regarding the Strait of Hormuz is impacting the stock market. pic.twitter.com/5c5cBmiVXe — LBC (@LBC) May 14, 2026

"We would have a significant positive impact on the world economy. Now, whether Trump's going to do that or not, I don't know. "I don't underestimate how difficult it is, but I think it's necessary to do." He added: "I think the loss of production from the Gulf is obviously a major impact on the world economy generally. It's why you cannot allow it to persist. "What Iran is doing is a gross violation of international law. This is an international waterway, there should be free maritime passage, the right of innocent passage.

President Trump in China. Picture: Alamy