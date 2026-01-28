The US President warned of 'major destruction' if Iran fails to end its nuclear programme

The USS Abraham Lincoln has been sent to Iran. (FILE). Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Iran has warned it has its “finger on the trigger” if the US launches an attack after Donald Trump sent a “massive armada” to the Middle East.

Mr Trump today ramped up fears of a potential conflict with Iran after threatening "major destruction" and sending a "massive armada" of US ships towards the Middle East. The US president made the claims in his latest Truth Social post, where he also warned that "time is running out" for the Tehran dictatorship to drop its nuclear programme. Describing the fleet, Trump said: "Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing and able to rapidly fulfil its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary."

The US president made the claims in his latest Truth Social post. Picture: Getty

He called on Iran's ruling regime to come to the table and negotiate a "fair and equitable deal" that would stop it from having nuclear weapons. Trump added that the next attack on Iran will be "far worse" than the June strikes, which targeted three of the country's uranium enrichment facilities. Responding to the threat, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the country has its “finger on the trigger” if the US were to escalate further. Taking to social media, he said the country has learnt “valuable lessons” from the 12-day war but added hopes remain of a "mutually beneficial, fair and equitable” deal with the United States. It comes after another Iranian official warned that even a limited US strike would lead to the breakout of war in the Middle East. Regime advisor Ali Shamkhani wrote: “A limited strike is an illusion. Any military action by the United States, from any location and at any level, will be considered the beginning of a war, and the response will be immediate, comprehensive, and unprecedented - targeting the heart of Tel Aviv and all supporters of the aggressor." The White House has been considering military intervention in Iran over the last few weeks in response to the Ayatollah's brutal crackdown on the anti-regime protests, which has reportedly left as many as 30,000 dead.

A general view of anti-American posters and Iranian flags displayed following a possible US intervention against Iran. Picture: Getty

According to the American leader, Washington has sent out a "larger fleet" than what was recently seen around Venezuela before President Nicolás Maduro was captured, including the United States Navy's Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. The flagship fleet entered the Central Command’s zone of responsibility on Monday, after being redirected from operations in the Indo-Pacific. The move prompted a senior Iranian official to warn that any attack on the nation would be treated "as an all-out war against us". The unnamed official told Reuters: "This military ‌build-up - we hope it is ‌not intended for real confrontation - but our military is ready for the worst-case scenario. This is why everything is on high alert in Iran."

The White House has been considering military intervention in Iran over the last few weeks in response to the Ayatollah's brutal crackdown on the anti-regime protests. Picture: Alamy