The US President took to social media after a two-week ceasefire between the two nations was announced just 90 minutes before Trump's deadline to Iran

By Rebecca Henrys

The US will work closely with Iran following a "very successful regime change," as Donald Trump says they will dig up and remove "nuclear dust".

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The US President took to social media after a two-week ceasefire between the two nations was announced just 90 minutes before Trump's deadline to Iran. He added that any countries found to be supplying Iran with weapons will be subject to a 50 per cent tariff on all goods being sold in the US. Mr Trump wrote: "There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear 'Dust.' "It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). "Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to."

The United States President Donald Trump holds a Press Conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 6. Picture: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

It comes as the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company announced in a statement that at around 10am local time, the Lavan Oil Refinery facility located on Lavan Island was attacked. In the statement, the refinery said that employees were evacuated and no casualties have been reported, with the blasts described as a "cowardly attack by enemies". Reports of the attack come just hours after the US and Iran agreed to a provisional two-week ceasefire. Read more: How much does UK fuel cost? US-Iran ceasefire announced Read more: 'A big day for World Peace': Trump claims 'victory for US' after two-week ceasefire deal with Iran

US Vice President JD Vance addressed the "tentative" agreement while speaking in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday. He said: "This is a fragile truce, you have people who clearly want to come to the negotiating table and work with us to find a good deal and then you have people who are lying about even the fragile truce that we've already struck." Vance said Trump had instructed the negotiating team to "go and work in good faith to come to an agreement". "If the Iranians are willing in good faith to work with us, I think we can make an agreement," Vance said. "If they're going to lie, if they're going to cheat, if they're trying to try to prevent even the fragile truce that we've set up from taking place, then they're not going to be happy. "Because what the President has also shown is that we still have clear military, diplomatic and maybe most importantly, we have extraordinary economic leverage. "So the President has told us not to use those tools. He's told us to come to the negotiating table. "But if the Iranians don't do the exact same thing, they're going to find out that the President of the United States is not one to mess around. He's impatient. He's impatient to make progress."

Trump's acceptance of the proposals came less than two hours before his deadline,. Picture: Getty