After the US bombed coastal cities in southern Iran, retaliatory strikes have been launched against American bases in Bahrain and Kuwait.

The ceasefire between the United States and Iran has broken down - with the pair again trading direct strikes across the Middle East. Picture: Getty/@CENTCOM

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has said Iran "want to make a deal so badly" after the US military struck more than 90 targets in overnight "retribution" strikes.

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Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, the US president said the Iranian regime called him begging for a deal as the countries traded direct strikes across the Middle East last night after their ceasefire shattered. "They called a little while ago. They want to make a deal so badly," Trump said. US forces said they hit about 90 targets across Iran for a second night, as Tehran hit back by launching attacks on American bases in Bahrain and Kuwait. Asked about the strikes, Trump said "it was really retribution." He said on Iran that "we just hit them very hard", adding that he "has already won militarily, they have very little left". Read more: Trump name must stay off Kennedy Center, says US court Read more: Trump hails Iran war a 'tremendous success' after warning ceasefire was 'over'

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in flight on Air Force One. Picture: Alamy

Picture: REUTERS

The breakdown of the truce came after Iran attacked three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, triggering a furious response from Trump. At a Nato summit in Turkiye earlier this week, the US President told reporters that he thought the fragile ceasefire was "over" and pledged more strikes against Iran. He also vowed to "finish the job" and insisted he was unsure he wanted to do a deal with the regime, branding them "scum". Speaking to reporters, Trump said: "To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore. As far as I'm concerned, it's over. I'll speak to our negotiators, they want to negotiate." As Mr Trump started his journey home from Ankara on Wednesday, the US military said in a statement: "At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. "The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway." The statement from Central Command said: “U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief."

Still taken from footage of an explosion in Iran posted to Mr Trump's Truth Social. Picture: Truth Social

After two nights of US strikes, Iranian media reported that American military bases across the Middle East would follow. Explosions were heard in Sirik and Bandaar Abbas on both nights of the resumed action. Shortly after the threat of "massive" attacks, sirens blared in Bahrain and Kuwait - both hosts of American installations. In a short post on social media, Bahrain's interior ministry said: "The alarm siren has been activated. We urge citizens and residents to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels." Kuwait's state media later reported that sirens were sounding there before its military said its air defences were confronting "hostile missile and drone attacks"

The US President said the attacks were "in retribution" for Iran hitting ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Truth Social

Following Wednesday's strikes, Mr Trump, in a post to his Truth Social, said the attacks were "in retribution" for Iran hitting ships in the Strait of Hormuz. He wrote: "This is in retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!" The latest exchange of fire threatens to again disrupt shipping transiting the Gulf channel and cause difficulties in securing a permanent end to the conflict, launched by the US and Israel on February 28. The president also repeated his threat to destroy bridges, water treatment plants and power stations. And he suggested the US could reimpose its blockade of Iranian ports, which had previously been lifted, having already pulled Tehran’s licence to sell oil. But in a defiant post on X, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said: “The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold.”