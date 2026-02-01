His comments come after the Supreme Leader warned the United States that if it launched military action against Iran, they would start a regional war

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he arrives to attend the wedding of Dan Scavino, White House Deputy Chief of Staff. Picture: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Donald Trump says he's "hopeful" of making a deal with Iran after previous threats of military action over the country's nuclear programme.

His comments come after the Supreme Leader warned the United States that if it launched military action against Iran, it would retaliate by starting a regional war. American forces have amassed in the Gulf, with President Trump making threats of "major destruction" should the Tehran dictatorship not give up on acquiring nuclear weapons. The Associated Press (AP) reported on Saturday that new satellite images appear to show activity at two Iranian nuclear sites that were bombed by Israel and the US last year.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addresses to the public on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution. Picture: Iranian Leader Press Office/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Iranian state media: "America should know that if it starts a war, this time it will be a regional war. "These threats are nothing new. In the past as well, American officials repeatedly talked about war and said that all options were on the table including war. "Now this man [Mr Trump] too, keeps claiming that they have brought aircraft carriers and warplanes. The Iranian people should not and will not be frightened by such things. "We are not the ones who start a war and we do not want to attack any country, but if America attacks or harms Iran the Iranian nation will deliver a strong blow and any war started by America will spread across the region." Mr Trump seemed unfazed by the threats when asked about the comments by reporters on Sunday. He told them: "Why wouldn't he say that? Of course, he could say that. "We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there, very close, a couple of days. "Hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, we'll find out whether or not he was right." Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey are reportedly working as mediators to organise a meeting between White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian officials this week.