The comments come just hours after he claimed Iran was a "lunatic nation" that is "begging for a deal" as conflicting reports from the US continue

President Donald Trumpsays he has extended the pause on striking Iranian energy sites. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has extended his pause on striking Iranian energy plants by ten days and has again claimed peace talks are going "very well."

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The President claimed that the extension request came from Tehran, and again claimed that peace talks between the nations were on track. He initially postponed the US military from unleashing strikes on Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure on Monday, citing "very good and productive conversations". But the ceasefire has now been extended to April 6. Posting on his TruthSocial account, the President said: "As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Read more: Trump calls UK warships ‘toys’ as he lashes out at Starmer’s Iran war ‘mistake’ Read more: John Healey refuses to say if Iran has capability to strike UK

Trump made the latest comments on TruthSocial. Picture: Truth Social

"Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP." It comes after the US postponed its military from unleashing strikes on Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure on Monday. Trump initially said the pause would last for five days but did add that it depended on "the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions". The White House has ramped up talks of a potential peace deal with Iran in recent days, but a 15-point plan submitted by Trump was rejected earlier this week. But amid the mixed messaging, Trump earlier branded Iran a "lunatic nation" that is "begging for a deal".

Writing on TruthSocial earlier on Thursday, the President described Iranian negotiators as "difficult" and "very strange". But his claims come as Iran continue to deny any peace talks taking place. Trump wrote: "They are 'begging' us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only 'looking at our proposal. The President's initial threat to strike Iranian energy infrastructure came last Saturday and was issued if Tehran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The shipping channel, one of the world's busiest, has been partially blocked by Tehran since the US and Israel attacked the country on 28 February. The closure has rocketed the price of oil and gas, and prompted UK inflation to flatline at three per cent last month.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has denied any suggestion of peace talks. Picture: Alamy