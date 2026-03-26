Trump again pushes back bombing of Iranian energy sites and says talks are going 'very well'
The comments come just hours after he claimed Iran was a "lunatic nation" that is "begging for a deal" as conflicting reports from the US continue
Donald Trump has extended his pause on striking Iranian energy plants by ten days and has again claimed peace talks are going "very well."
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The President claimed that the extension request came from Tehran, and again claimed that peace talks between the nations were on track.
He initially postponed the US military from unleashing strikes on Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure on Monday, citing "very good and productive conversations".
But the ceasefire has now been extended to April 6.
Posting on his TruthSocial account, the President said: "As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time.
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"Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."
It comes after the US postponed its military from unleashing strikes on Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure on Monday.
Trump initially said the pause would last for five days but did add that it depended on "the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions".
The White House has ramped up talks of a potential peace deal with Iran in recent days, but a 15-point plan submitted by Trump was rejected earlier this week.
But amid the mixed messaging, Trump earlier branded Iran a "lunatic nation" that is "begging for a deal".
Writing on TruthSocial earlier on Thursday, the President described Iranian negotiators as "difficult" and "very strange".
But his claims come as Iran continue to deny any peace talks taking place.
Trump wrote: "They are 'begging' us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only 'looking at our proposal.
The President's initial threat to strike Iranian energy infrastructure came last Saturday and was issued if Tehran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
The shipping channel, one of the world's busiest, has been partially blocked by Tehran since the US and Israel attacked the country on 28 February.
The closure has rocketed the price of oil and gas, and prompted UK inflation to flatline at three per cent last month.
Speaking on Wednesday evening, Trump attempted to justify the conflict by insisting the US needed to eradicate Iran's "cancer", in relation to its nuclear programme development.
He said: "I thought that the energy prices, the oil prices would go up higher. I thought the stock market would go somewhat lower.
"But it didn’t matter to me, short term. What we had to do is get rid of the cancer. We had to cut out the cancer, and the cancer was Iran with a nuclear weapon".
But playing down suggestions of a proposed peace deal, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said on state TV that his Government had not engaged in talks to end the war.
He told state TV: "At present, our policy is the continuation of resistance. We do not intend to negotiate – so far, no negotiations have taken place, and I believe our position is completely principled".
More to follow...