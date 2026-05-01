The US is withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany, the Pentagon announced on Friday - as a rift over the Iran war widens between Donald Trump and Europe.

Trump had threatened a drawdown in forces earlier this week after sparring with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said on Monday the Iranians were humiliating the US in talks to end the two-month-old war.

The Pentagon said the withdrawal was expected to be completed over the next six to twelve months.

Trump has also indicated he plans to reduce Washington's military presence in Italy and Spain as well.