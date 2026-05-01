Trump pulls 5,000 troops from Germany as rift between US and Europe over Iran war widens
The US is withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany, the Pentagon announced on Friday - as a rift over the Iran war widens between Donald Trump and Europe.
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Trump had threatened a drawdown in forces earlier this week after sparring with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said on Monday the Iranians were humiliating the US in talks to end the two-month-old war.
The Pentagon said the withdrawal was expected to be completed over the next six to twelve months.
Trump has also indicated he plans to reduce Washington's military presence in Italy and Spain as well.
The official said the reduction would bring US troop levels in Europe back to roughly pre-2022 levels, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a buildup by then President Joe Biden.
Trump has singled out Germany even as he has harshly criticised other NATO allies for not sending their navies to help open the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict.
The global waterway, a critical chokepoint for oil shipments, has remained virtually shut, causing market turmoil and unprecedented disruption in energy supplies.
Merz has said Germans and Europeans were not consulted before the US and Israel started attacking Iran back in February, and that he had conveyed his scepticism about the conflict directly to Trump afterwards.
"The president has been very clear about his frustrations about our allies' rhetoric and failure to provide support for U.S. operations that benefit them," the senior Pentagon official said.