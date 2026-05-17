The US President claimed there wouldn't "be anything left of them"

The US President warned Iran the "clock is ticking". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has warned Iran that the "clock is ticking" and they "better get moving fast or there won’t be anything left of them".

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The US President made the chilling threat on TruthSocial and said "time was of the essence" as tensions continue to surround the two nations amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. His full post read: "For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT." It comes after the president held a phone conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday Iran, where the pair spoke about Iran, according to an Israeli official. Read more: Trump warns of 'calm before the storm' in AI-generated social media post Read more: 'He wants out of this problem': Former Trump national security adviser claims president is 'desperate' to strike peace with Iran

Trump returned from China on Friday. Picture: Getty

Iran's Fars news agency reported earlier on Sunday that the US had presented a five-point list, which included uranium transfer to Washington and put nuclear limits on Tehran. According to the report, the US also refused to release even 25 per cent of Iran's frozen assets or pay for the damage inflicted on Iran during the war. The closure of the Strait has remained a constant issue in peace resolution between the nations and the president has grown increasingly frustrated in recent weeks. He claimed last week the existing ceasefire was on "life support" after Washington offered a proposal aimed at ‌reopening negotiations. Iran had proposed its own peace plan to which Trump at the end of last week, claimed he didn't finish reading and called it a "piece of garbage".

The Strait has rocked global energy prices. Picture: Alamy

Iran effectively shut the Strait to most shipping in response to US-Israeli attacks, causing an unprecedented disruption to global energy supplies. The US paused its attacks on Iran last month but began a port blockade. Tehran said it would not unblock the strait until the US ended its blockade. However, Trump has threatened to attack Iran again if it does not agree to a deal. The warning followed a separate post on Saturday evening where he claimed it was the "calm before the storm". The message appeared alongside an AI-generated image of himself and a US Navy admiral on top of a military vessel navigating through rough waters.