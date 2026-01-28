The US President warned of 'major destruction' if Iran fails to end its nuclear programme

Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has issued a nuclear ultimatum to the Iranian regime as the President warned that the nation must halt its nuclear programme or face "major destruction" from a US armada in the region.

U.S Navy Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln Return From Middle East. Picture: Getty

US Carrier Strike Group 3. Picture: Getty

Taking to social media, he said the country has learnt “valuable lessons” from the June strikes but added hopes remain of a "mutually beneficial, fair and equitable” deal with the United States. It comes after another Iranian official warned that even a limited US strike would lead to the breakout of war in the Middle East. Regime advisor Ali Shamkhani wrote: “A limited strike is an illusion. Any military action by the United States, from any location and at any level, will be considered the beginning of a war, and the response will be immediate, comprehensive, and unprecedented - targeting the heart of Tel Aviv and all supporters of the aggressor." The standoff is the latest flashpoint between the US and the Islamic Republic after the President backed off from striking the nation after it appeared to shelve plans of executing protesters after a recent wave of unrest. A brutal crackdown from the Ayatollah's regime has seen as many as 30,000 killed in retribution for the worst wave of protests since the nation's Islamic revolution in 1979.

Iraqi and Iranian Foreign Ministers meet in Tehran. Picture: Getty

Trump has declared a "massive armada" is on its way to the Middle East. Picture: Truth Social

According to the American leader, Washington has sent out a "larger fleet" than what was recently seen around Venezuela before President Nicolás Maduro was captured, including the United States Navy's Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. The flagship fleet entered the Central Command’s zone of responsibility on Monday, after being redirected from operations in the Indo-Pacific. The move prompted a senior Iranian official to warn that any attack on the nation would be treated "as an all-out war against us".

Trump's actions have ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East once again. Picture: Getty

The unnamed official told Reuters: "This military ‌build-up - we hope it is ‌not intended for real confrontation - but our military is ready for the worst-case scenario. This is why everything is on high alert in Iran." They added: "This time we will treat any attack - limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it - as an all-out war against us, and we will respond in the hardest way possible to settle this." Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Araghchi said: "Conducting diplomacy through military threat cannot be effective or useful." Former security minister Tom Tugendhat said the presence of a US armada in the Middle East means Trump will "more likely than not" authorise military action.

"How close to taking that decision the US is, I can't tell you; only the US can tell you that. But it certainly seems that they are not just getting battle-ready, they're getting diplomatically ready," he told Sky News. Tehran and Washington may still reach a deal, but to do so, the Iranian regime would have to agree to Trump's unfavourable terms. This includes giving up its nuclear enrichment entirely, relinquishing its long-range missiles, and ending support for armed groups in the region. Iran insists its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful and has repeatedly denied seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

Trump's latest threats raise questions about the efficacy of his previous action in Iran in June 2025. Picture: Getty