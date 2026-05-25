Trump says negotiations with Iran 'proceeding nicely' but warns 'bigger and stronger shooting' will return if deal not reached
The US President posted a lengthy statement on social media where he also called on Middle East nations to sign the Abraham Accords
Donald Trump has claimed negotiations with Iran are "proceeding nicely" in the hope of reaching a peace agreement which will be a "great deal for all or no deal at all".
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However, the US President warned that the conflict would see a return to the battlefront with "bigger and stronger shooting" if no peace deal is reached.
Trump said over the weekend that a US-Iran deal had been "largely negotiated", and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that a "solid" agreement could be reached imminently.
Writing on TruthSocial, the president said: "Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely!
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"It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before — And nobody wants that!"
In the same post, he also called on Middle Eastern nations to join the Abraham Accords, a normalisation of relations between some Arab nations and Israel, signed during Trump's first term.
He added: "The reason for this is that the Abraham Accords have been great for them, and will be even better for everybody, and bring true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years.
"It will be a Document respected like no other that has ever been signed, anywhere in the World."
According to US media, the deal under discussion involves an extension of the ceasefire by 60 days, negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme, and the much-anticipated reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
The crucial waterway where 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passes and which Iran has been blocking."
Trump said "negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner" but noted the US blockade on Iranian ports will remain until an agreement is signed.
Speaking on Monday, Rubio said: "We're still a work in progress.
"As I said, you know, we thought we might have some news last night. Maybe today," Rubio said on Monday in the Indian capital, Delhi.
"So we have, what I think is a pretty solid thing on the table in terms of their ability to open up the Straits."
Over the weekend, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also declared his nation were ready to reassure the world that the country does not want a nuclear weapon.