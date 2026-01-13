Trump warns of 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters with first set to be executed within hours
Around 2,000 people have been confirmed killed in protests but opposition figures claim the death toll could be as high as 12,000
Donald Trump has threatened the Iranian regime with 'very strong action' if it hangs protesters amid a wave of demonstrations and riots sweeping the Islamic Republic.
Listen to this article
After reports that the Islamic regime will hang the first protester on Wednesday, the President has said the US would retaliate should they begin executions.
Trump told CBS News: "I haven't heard about the hanging. If they hang them, you're going to see some things... We will take very strong action if they do such a thing."
According to human rights groups in the country, clothes shop owner Erfan Soltani, 26, is scheduled to be hanged following his arrest during the protests in Karaj.
Read More: Iran's IRGC could be banned as terror group if Government looks to 'change law', minister tells LBC
Read More: Iranian clothes shop owner, 26, set to be first protester hanged by regime after spending final 10 minutes with his family
The theocratic dictatorship has admitted that at least 2,000 people have been killed by authorities cracking down on the protests.
However, opposition groups have claimed that as many as 12,000 have lost their lives as a result of the lethal repression.
Speaking of Mr Soltani's situation, the Iran Human Rights said on Tuesday: "His family was told that he had been sentenced to death and that the sentence is due to be carried out on 14 January."
Mr Trump has repeatedly hinted at US intervention as the protests rage, saying on Tuesday that "help is on its way" but refusing to elaborate on what actions would follow.
The President wrote on Truth Social: "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!"
He reiterated the message during a speech in Detroit, saying that his administration had abruptly ended talks with Iranian officials until the brutal crackdown on protesters ceases.
Sources say long-range missile strikes remain an option for Washington, where officials are also considering cyber operations and psychological campaign responses.
Verified information from inside Iran has been scarce since the protests began in recent weeks due to the regime restricting internet access for its citizens.
Trump ally Elon Musk has reportedly offered use of Starlink satellites to allow Iranian citizens to get online, as he has done so for those in Ukraine and disaster zones in recent years.
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced plans for “full and further sanctions” against Iran targeting finance, energy, transport, software and other significant industries.
Iran has blamed the unrest on foreign influence and instigation, but Ms Cooper has slammed this as “lies and propaganda”.
Announcing plans for fresh sanctions against the regime, the Foreign Secretary said in the Commons: “Just as they did in 2022, it’s absolutely clear the Iranian regime are trying to paint these protests as the result of foreign influence and instigation.
“They’re using that accusation to try and whip up opposition to the protests amongst anti-Western Iranians and try to justify their vicious and sickening attacks on the ordinary civilians marching through the streets.
“These are nothing but lies and propaganda being spread by a desperate regime."
She added that Tehran "must not be allowed to undermine a genuine grassroots movement drawing together people from all parts of Iranian society and spreading across multiple cities and regions.“
Ms Cooper continued: "And that is why we and other governments across the world are determined not to play into the hands of the regime or to allow our words or actions to be twisted to support their lies and propaganda…
“The world is watching Iran, and the UK will continue to confront the regime’s lies, to call out its repression and to take the steps necessary to protect the UK’s interests.”
The reiteration of the options came as President Trump also announced a massive tariff hike on those doing business with the Islamic Republic.
Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump announced: "Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America."This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
Ms Cooper also confirmed on Tuesday that the Foreign Office has summoned the Iranian ambassador over the country’s response to protests against the ruling regime.
The Foreign Secretary said she spoke to the Iranian foreign minister on Monday “setting out the UK’s total abhorrence of the killings, the violence, and the repression that we are seeing”.
She told the Commons: "Today, as the further reports have come through, the minister for the Middle East (Hamish Falconer) at my instruction has summoned the Iranian ambassador to underline the gravity of this moment, and to call Iran to answer for the horrific reports that we are hearing.”