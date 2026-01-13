Around 2,000 people have been confirmed killed in protests but opposition figures claim the death toll could be as high as 12,000

Donald Trump has threatened the Iranian regime with 'very strong action' if it hangs protesters amid a wave of demonstrations and riots sweeping the Islamic Republic. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has threatened the Iranian regime with 'very strong action' if it hangs protesters amid a wave of demonstrations and riots sweeping the Islamic Republic.

Mr Trump has repeatedly hinted at US intervention as the protests rage, saying on Tuesday that "help is on its way" but refusing to elaborate on what actions would follow. Picture: Getty

According to human rights groups in the country, clothes shop owner Erfan Soltani, 26, is scheduled to be hanged following his arrest during the protests in Karaj. Picture: X

The theocratic dictatorship has admitted that at least 2,000 people have been killed by authorities cracking down on the protests. However, opposition groups have claimed that as many as 12,000 have lost their lives as a result of the lethal repression. Speaking of Mr Soltani's situation, the Iran Human Rights said on Tuesday: "His family was told that he had been sentenced to death and that the sentence is due to be carried out on 14 January." Mr Trump has repeatedly hinted at US intervention as the protests rage, saying on Tuesday that "help is on its way" but refusing to elaborate on what actions would follow. The President wrote on Truth Social: "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!"

Unrest In Iran As Protesters Demonstrate Over Economic Crisis. Picture: Getty

Iranians gather while blocking a street during a protest in Tehran. Picture: Getty

He reiterated the message during a speech in Detroit, saying that his administration had abruptly ended talks with Iranian officials until the brutal crackdown on protesters ceases. Sources say long-range missile strikes remain an option for Washington, where officials are also considering cyber operations and psychological campaign responses. Verified information from inside Iran has been scarce since the protests began in recent weeks due to the regime restricting internet access for its citizens. Trump ally Elon Musk has reportedly offered use of Starlink satellites to allow Iranian citizens to get online, as he has done so for those in Ukraine and disaster zones in recent years. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced plans for “full and further sanctions” against Iran targeting finance, energy, transport, software and other significant industries. Iran has blamed the unrest on foreign influence and instigation, but Ms Cooper has slammed this as “lies and propaganda”. Announcing plans for fresh sanctions against the regime, the Foreign Secretary said in the Commons: “Just as they did in 2022, it’s absolutely clear the Iranian regime are trying to paint these protests as the result of foreign influence and instigation. “They’re using that accusation to try and whip up opposition to the protests amongst anti-Western Iranians and try to justify their vicious and sickening attacks on the ordinary civilians marching through the streets.

The nationwide protests started in Tehran's Grand Bazaar against the failing economic policies in late December, which spread to universities and other cities. Picture: Getty

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced plans for “full and further sanctions” against Iran targeting finance, energy, transport, software and other significant industries. Picture: Alamy

Trump has vowed that help is on its way. Picture: Truth Social