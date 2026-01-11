US President Donald Trump "has decided" to help protesters in Iran, but has not yet decided the "when" or the "how".

Discussions have been ongoing in Washington to determine what role the US will play in assisting protesters in Iran, with several options on the table, as the death toll continues to rise.

The protests were sparked last week by soaring inflation, and have spread to more than 100 cities and towns across every province in Iran.

Protesters are now calling for an end to the clerical rule of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and have included chants in support of Iran’s pre-revolution leader.

"Trump has essentially decided to help the protesters in Iran. What he has not yet decided is the 'how' and the 'when'," sources familiar with the discussions told The Jerusalem Post.

"The spectrum ranges from a military option, namely strikes against regime targets, to cyber support against the regime, to providing Starlink systems to help protesters.

"While the Trump administration does not believe that the Iranian regime is collapsing, it definitely sees problems and cracks that did not exist a week ago."

The Wall Street Journal has also said Mr Trump will be briefed on Tuesday about the response options.

The Post added that Trump administration was pushed to consider intervention following reports of an internet blackout, harsh repression measures, and the number of protesters involved.

It hadn't considered that the protests would cause the regime to panic until this weekend.

Read more: Israel and US troops will be considered 'legitimate targets' if Trump launches strikes over protests, Iran warns

Read more: 'Help is on the way': Republican Senator says Iran's 'long nightmare is soon coming to a close'