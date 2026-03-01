President Trump said the US would hit Iran with "a force that has never been seen before" if they continued retaliatory strikes, in a post on social media.

Donald Trump has warned Iran against further retaliation for the joint US-Israeli strikes on the country which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Donald Trump has warned Iran against further retaliation for the joint US-Israeli strikes on the country which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, telling the country the US would counter “with a force that has never been seen before”.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, the US President said: “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. “THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! "Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.” His post came after Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it would launch its “most-intense offensive operation” ever in response to the deadly Saturday morning strikes. “The most-intense offensive operation in the history of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will begin in moments, targeting (Israel) and American terrorist bases,” it said in a statement. Read more: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei confirmed dead Read more: Ian Huntley remains in serious condition two days on from prison attack

The outbreak in the region was sparked by joint US-Israeli strikes on the Iranian city of Tehran at around 6am GMT on Saturday, February 28 - with smoke seen rising across the city. . Picture: Alamy

Iranian state TV confirmed the death of 86-year-old Khamenei early on Sunday. Mr Trump had previously claimed Khamenei died in the attacks and urged the Iranian people to seize “the single greatest chance … to take back their country”. The Government has not yet commented on the Ayatollah’s death, but shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said: “No-one should shed any tears for the death of Khamenei.” Saturday’s attack prompted retaliation from Iran, with strikes reported in several Gulf countries including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Hundreds of thousands of British nationals are believed to be present in the Gulf, and those in Bahrain, Israel, Palestine, Qatar and the UAE have been urged to register their presence with the Foreign Office.

The death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, pictured here, has now been confirmed dead by Iranian state media. Picture: Alamy