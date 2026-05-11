The US President described the response to the proposal as a "piece of garbage" which he "didn't finish reading"

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at an event about maternal healthcare on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

President Trump has warned that the US ceasefire with Iran is "on life support" after dismissing Tehran's response to a peace proposal as "stupid."

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After Washington offered a proposal aimed at ‌reopening negotiations, Iran on Sunday released a response focused on ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, where Israel is fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah militants. But the terms were rejected by Trump on Sunday and the US President went one further on Monday by blasting the plans as a "stupid proposal". Speaking about the ceasefire at an event at the White House, Trump said: "I would call it the weakest right now, after reading that piece of garbage they sent us, I didn't even finish reading it. "It's on life support." Read more: Man accused of attempted Trump assassination at White House correspondents' dinner pleads not guilty Read more: Sadiq Khan accuses Donald Trump of being ‘obsessed’ with him in latest row

US marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit board M/V Blue Star III, a commercial ship suspected of attempting to transit to Iran in violation of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports. Picture: Alamy

He added: "It's like when a doctor walks in and says 'Sir, your loved one has a one per cent chance [of survival]'". In its proposals, Tehran called for compensation for war damage and emphasised its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel, which is a major route for oil and gas supplies, has effectively been closed as a result of the conflict and stand-off, sending energy prices soaring and hammering the global economy. Iran also called on the US to end its naval blockade, guarantee no further attacks, lift sanctions and remove a ban on Iranian oil sales In a verbal attack on Sunday, the president slammed Iran's response to US proposals to end the war as "totally unacceptable". He wrote on TruthSocial: "I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called "Representatives."

"I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP". It followed a US proposal to end fighting before starting talks on more contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear program. There was no immediate U.S. comment on the Iranian response. Last week, Trump also threatened to bomb Tehran at a "much higher level" if it refuses to agree to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump during the event on Monday. Picture: Alamy