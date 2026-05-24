He stressed again that Tehran "must understand" it cannot develop a nuclear weapon

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to board Air Force One as rumours swirl over the progress of the US-Iran deal. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Despite Trump's claims that a US-Iran deal had been "largely negotiated" on Saturday morning, US media is reporting no paperwork will be signed between the two nations today.

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Reports now suggest a deal is not "fully negotiated yet", with Trump writing on Truth Social that "both sides must take their time and get it right". Mr Trump once again emphasised that Tehran "must understand" it cannot develop a nuclear weapon. The president went on to address an emerging Republican split over the reported content of the deal, claiming "nobody has seen" the final deal. "I don't make bad deals," he added. According to US media, the deal under discussion involves a 60-day ceasefire extension, negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme, and the much-anticipated reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said “negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner” - but noted the US blockade on Iranian ports will remain until an agreement is signed. Read more: Russia ‘jammed signals of RAF jet’ carrying defence secretary Read more: Kyiv bombarded overnight as fears of Russian hypersonic missile attack escalate

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also weighed in, saying “significant progress, although not final progress, has been made”. Picture: Alamy

Republicans had been weighing in over the speculated terms over the weekend, with Senator Ted Cruz calling it "a disastrous mistake". Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, also criticised the content, saying a 60-day ceasefire would mean "everything accomplished by Operation Epic Fury would be for naught!", but Rep. Mike Lawler of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said the administration had managed to reach what he called "a real negotiation". Secretary of State Marco Rubio also weighed in, saying “significant progress, although not final progress, has been made”. Trump's social posts came just hours after Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency accused the US of "obstruction", saying that an agreement could still be "cancelled".

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared his nation were ready to reassure the world that the country does not want a nuclear weapon. Picture: Alamy