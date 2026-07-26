The Pentagon paused bombing operations after 13 nights of escalating strikes

President Trump Delivers Remarks At Re-Scheduled White House Correspondents Dinner. Picture: Eric Lee/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US President Donald Trump has paused strikes on Iran to allow for more diplomacy, while Tehran remains sceptical, officials have said they will halt attacks as long as this continues.

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Mike Waltz, US ambassador to the United Nations, revealed the motive for the weekend lull in fighting between Iran and the United States. However, he did not reveal any details of potential talks. "He's giving talks some space, he's giving it a little bit of room," Mr Waltz told Fox News. The Pentagon paused bombing operations after 13 nights of escalating strikes and there were no weekend reports of attacks by Iran on its neighbours. Read more: German minister says he 'cannot rule out' further terror attacks, as manhunt continues for 'Islamist' Berlin Pride suspect Read more: Iran war spreads to Red Sea and Caspian, but the Gulf is left quiet as US forgoes strikes

Asked about the pause, a senior official in ​Trump's administration said on Saturday that the president "has always been clear that his preference is diplomacy, but he has shown Iran what will happen if they fail to come ​to the table in a serious way." In response, Iran said it will halt its own attacks as long as the United States maintains its pause on strikes, but Tehran remains sceptical of US intentions. "Iran’s position remains ‘attack for attack’: if the attacks stop, Iran will also halt its operations. That message has already been conveyed to the United States," a senior Iranian official told Reuters, a day after Washington halted attacks. "There is more scepticism than optimism about the halt in attacks. The prevailing view is that the pause is tactical rather than genuine."

Zolfaghar and Qadr missiles alongside a metal model of a mini submarine are displayed at Azadi Square. Picture: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images