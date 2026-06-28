Trump warns Iran 'will no longer exist' as US strikes on military targets continue
New strikes were launched by the US on Iranian missile and drone locations, triggering an Iranian response - the first since the memorandum of understanding was signed two weeks ago
Donald Trump has warned that Iran may "no longer exist" if Tehran continues to "violate the cease fire agreement" with the US.
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Donald Trump took to Truth Social in the early hours of Sunday morning to threaten an increased military response should Iran continue to break the ceasefire agreement between the two nations.
In recent days, both the US and Iran have accused each other of violating the agreement to end the war.
New strikes were launched by the US on Iranian missile and drone locations, as well as radar sites, on Saturday, following claims a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz had been hit.
They were first strikes since the memorandum of understanding was signed between the US and Iran two weeks ago.
Following the US attack, Iran launched a joint missile and drone operation on Sunday, with the Iranian Foreign Ministry saying the US airstrikes on its southern coast were a violation of their deal.
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"These brutal attacks...show that the US does not place the slightest value and credibility on its commitments, and breaking promises is part of its nature," it said.
Tehran said its naval and aerospace forces targeted US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain, and warned further violations would receive a “crushing response”.
The US released footage on Sunday showing US navy and air force fighter jets conducting strikes on 10 Iranian military targets in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) posted the footage on social media, saying the strikes were "in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping" in the Strait of Hormuz.
Writing on Truth Social in the early hours of Sunday morning, Trump weighed in on the recent attacks.
"United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn!
"There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started," he added.
"If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!"
The strikes come as month four of the conflict wages, with ships still held up in the Strait of Hormuz.
Elsewhere in the region, Israel is carrying out new attacks on southern Lebanon, killing at least one person.
It comes just a day after reaching a framework agreement with the Lebanese government aimed at ending the fighting.