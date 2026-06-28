New strikes were launched by the US on Iranian missile and drone locations, triggering an Iranian response - the first since the memorandum of understanding was signed two weeks ago

CENTCOM has released footage of the US strikes on Iran on Saturday. Picture: US CENTCOM

By Poppy Jacobs

Donald Trump has warned that Iran may "no longer exist" if Tehran continues to "violate the cease fire agreement" with the US.

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"There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started." wrote President Trump on Truth Social. Picture: Alamy

"These brutal attacks...show ‌that the US does not place the slightest value ⁠and credibility ​on its commitments, ​and breaking promises ​is part of ⁠its nature," it said. Tehran said its naval and aerospace forces targeted US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain, and warned further violations would receive a “crushing response”. The US released footage on Sunday showing US navy and air force fighter jets conducting strikes on 10 Iranian military targets in and around the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command (CENTCOM) posted the footage on social media, saying the strikes were "in ​direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping" in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Navy and Air Force fighter jets conducted strikes tonight on ten Iranian military targets. Picture: X/ US Central Command

Writing on Truth Social in the early hours of Sunday morning, Trump weighed in on the recent attacks. "United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! "There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started," he added. "If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!"

A container ship, right, and a cargo vessel are seen in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Picture: Alamy